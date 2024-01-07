We take a look at the brands that still sell diesels in the Netherlands this year.

It's 2024 and we have to move with the times. Downsizing, hybrids, electric motors. It's all coming or rather, it's been here for a long time! What we see less and less of: diesel engines. Shortly after Volkswagen's Dieselgate, some brands immediately changed tack and stopped using diesel engines. But then again, those were the brands that never sold diesels anyway. Honda and Subaru for example. Toyota also boasted that they would no longer supply diesel engines in Europe.

Nowadays there are a lot of brands that no longer sell diesel. In many cases the demand is of course a lot less than before. The new prices are higher (extra tax) and you have more motor vehicle tax. So it is not surprising that diesel is being sold less and less. Dies' name was also dragged through the mud.

But instead of looking at the brands that have discarded diesel, we look at the brands that still use diesel on sale to have. There aren't that many. There are only 8 brands that sell diesels in our country! We will go through them with you.

Alfa Romeo

At Alfa Romeo there are only two models that you can get with a diesel in our country: the Giulia and Stelvio. We specifically say 'in our country'. There are also markets where you can get the Tonale with the 1.6 MultiJet diesel. No diesel is possible in other markets.

However, the choice has narrowed considerably. You used to be able to get the 2.2 JTDm with 150, 180 and 210 hp, but nowadays the latter is the only diesel engine you can get. Logically, they are all identical (you can chip them all to 240 hp, namely).

BMW

Almost all models except the Z4 are available with multiple diesel engines. Yes, the range of diesels at BMW is bizarre. Especially when you consider that Audi has been selling zero cars with such a cool TDI badge for a while now. The X1, X2, X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 are available with one or more models. The 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series and 8 Series: all available with a self-igniter.

Also the Series Active Tourer! In many cases you also have a choice of diesels. In fact, in some cases there are more diesel options than petrol options. Incredible. This says nothing about the sales of the diesels, only how many BMW still offers.

Lemon

French car manufacturers have always been great when it comes to diesel engines and so it makes sense that they still sell them at Citroën. However, the offer has very thinned out. You can get the Citroën C4 and C5 Aircross with a 1.5 BlueHDI engine.

The 'Blue' has to do with the color of your tongue when you put it on the exhaust for too long. You can also only get the diesel with a luxurious equipment level (Plus and Max with the C4, Max with the C5). Logical: if you drive a lot you want to have a car, right?

Jaguar

Unlike Citroën, Jaguar is a newcomer in the field of diesels. At the time, the X-Type was the first, followed by the S-Type. Nowadays you can get almost any model with a diesel, except the F-Type (which is a sports car) and I-Pace (which is electric).

In all cases it concerns the 2.0 four-cylinder diesel engine. The times of big six-cylinder diesels are over. Jaguar will soon become an EV-only brand, so the diesels and petrol engines will be dropped simultaneously. The choice is also very thin. You can only order the XE, XF and F-Pace with a 200 hp diesel, the E-Pace is also available as a 165 hp version.

Land Rover

A bit the same as with Jaguar, you would think. But nothing could be further from the truth, ladies and gentlemen! Land Rovers and diesels go very well together. This is mainly due to the fact that petrol is much more expensive.

All models, including the Defender, Discovery, Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport, are available as diesel. The small models have a four-cylinder (which you also see in Jaguars), the big boys are available with wonderfully big and brand new inline six diesels.

Mercedes Benz

Bee Das Haus they have almost embraced the diesel engine as before and many famous Mercedes have such a nail under the hood. Somehow you might suspect that they would still supply a lot of diesels. After all, BMW, also German and Premium, also does it. Mercedes does have a slightly different strategy.

Firstly, you can get some models as a plug-in hybrid diesel, which if used properly may be the most ideal car ever. The number of cars available with diesel is considerably lower. The models with the engines across are not available as self-ignitors anyway. Only the C-Class, E-Class, GLE, GLS and S-Class are available with a subtle 'd' on the buttocks.

Peugeot

Where Mercedes introduced the diesel engine in the luxury class, Peugeot did so for the middle class. In that respect, Peugeot has been a true pioneer and forerunner. Perhaps that is why they still hold on to it a (very) little bit. You can order the 5008 as BlueHDI!

Then you have the same engine as the Citroën under the hood. In fact, the C5 Aircross and 5008 are not completely different cars underneath. You may be stuck with an 'Allure Business', but you already wanted that, right?

Toyota

Yes, we had to scratch our heads three times at this. On October 26, 2017, Toyota announced that it would discontinue diesels in Europe. Well, not much came of that as they are now one of the few brands still selling diesels! And yes, also in Europe and therefore also in the Netherlands.

However, it is about the LandCruiser. The self-igniters have been out of the range for regular models for a long time, but just like Honda and Subaru, the D4-D models did not run so fast. On the contrary, Toyota has always been a petrol and now hybrid brand. But if you're looking for a diesel, they have it.

