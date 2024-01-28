A mix of exotics and birds of paradise. These brands sold fewer than 1,000 cars in Germany last year. How many Bentleys do they actually sell there?

Although the German economy is doing very badly (right?), it is still a very important market for the car world. It is of course the home market of our most beloved brands. But also for brands from other parts of the world Die Heimat interesting. After all, this is a country with an average of more than 80 million wealthy residents, who are quite interested in the sacred cow.

For a car brand it is of course a decision whether you want to be represented somewhere in a country. Because if you hardly get any metal out of the showroom, why incur costs for a dealer network, importer, customer service, financial branch and so on. The chimney must be smoking. For example, we have already seen some brands disappear from the market in the Netherlands. But what are actually the Ladenhüter with our eastern neighbors. Time for a list, with the top 14.

14. INEOS 966 pieces

The Defenderesque terrain executioner of chemical billionaire and Mercedes F1 shareholder Jim Ratcliffe has achieved a respectable 966 sales in Germany. Just not enough to crack the 1,000 pieces.

13. Lamborghini 949 pieces

Lambo also just falls short of 1,000 units. Despite the 582 Urussen that the sports car brand put away from Sant'Agata.

12. Bentley 809 pieces

Lamborghini's sister company Bentley is making 809 units, of which 496 are Continental GTs and 311 Bentaygas.

11. Aston Martin 463 pieces

And then a gap to number 12. So Aston Martin is more exclusive than Lamborghini and Bentley. The DBX also makes just over half of the sales here (260 units). That's how important those SUVs are for the exotic sports car brands

10. Alpine 405 pieces

Widely praised, but no one buys it. The Alpine A110 is popular with journalists, but they cannot afford it. Unfortunately, it has become a small market, that of two-seater sports cars for just under a ton. And Alpine can only eat a small piece of that.

9. Rolls-Royce 344 pieces

In the Netherlands, the dealer is happy if 10 are sold per year. In Germany, 344 of these big BMWs are on sale. It is disproportionate to the difference in population. This is why Germany is such an important car market. The Cullinan sells 97 units and that is actually a relatively modest share of sales.

8. Lotus 321 pieces

What applies to Alpine also applies to Lotus. The market is small and the Cayman is eating it up. Perhaps the Emira can still improve a bit if it is delivered without restrictions. This is reportedly still a problem at Lotus at the moment.

7. Cadillac 307 pieces

A brand that has completely given up in the Netherlands. In Germany, the XT4 is good for 217 sales.

6. Fisker 239 pieces

The new Chinese product from the slightly more talented Scandinavian Victor Muller. However, with these kinds of numbers he is still going in the same direction as Vic, of course.

5. Lada 149 pieces

Special in a time of sanctions, but apparently 149 Germans bought a Lada last year. 86 of them were an epic Niva. Those other people may wonder what they are actually doing.

4. Lucid Motor 99 pieces

99 Germans dared to try the cool but very expensive Lucid Dream. In terms of cars, we understand that. In terms of future-proofing, we still have to see it for that much money.

3. Maxus 64 pieces

We will of course see this more often. Chinese companies are going to try their hand at the European market. But we will also experience that without brand awareness and without a special product, not everything turns into gold.

2. Morgan 60 pieces

There are always a few Germans who want to radiate old British style. Usually that looks quite grotesque. But hey, there's nothing wrong with a Morgan itself, of course.

1. Aiways 50 pieces

Back to the drawing board or back to Beijing with your tail between your legs.

This article These brands sold almost no cars in Die Heimat first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#brands #sold #cars #Die #Heimat