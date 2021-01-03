Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar’s name comes at the top of Bollywood’s biggest stars. 4-5 films of Akshay are released every year but in 2020 he released his only film ‘Lakshmi’ which was not much liked. Some of Akshay’s big films will be released in 2021. First of all, Akshay’s film ‘Suryavanshi’ is being awaited, which was to be released only last year. Apart from this, Akshay has completed the shooting of his film ‘Bell Bottom’ last year. Recently, Akshay has also completed shooting for ‘Atrangi Ray’ starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Apart from this, the shooting of Akshay’s film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is going to start in Jaisalmer. Also, the shooting of Akshay’s ‘Prithviraj’ will also begin this year in which his opposite former Miss World Manushi Chillar is going to debut in Bollywood.

Salman Khan Bollywood star Salman Khan is also very busy this year. This year his film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is going to be released, which he has completed shooting. After this, he has also started shooting for ‘Final: The Final Truth’. After this, Salman Khan will also start shooting for his film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Ranbir Kapoor No film of Ranbir Kapoor has been released for a long time. Now his next film ‘Brahmastra’ will be released, which has been shooting for a long time. Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor is also shooting for ‘Shamshera’ which is to be released this year. Recently, Ranbir has announced another film, ‘Animal’, which will be accompanied by Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. The film will be directed by ‘Kabir Singh’ fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt’s 3 films may be released in 2021. First of all, his ‘Brahmastra’ is being eagerly awaited. After this, ‘RRR’ will be released under the direction of SS Rajamouli. Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan, the emperor of Bollywood, is quite busy every year. However, in 2020, his only film ‘Gulabo Sitabho’ was released. This year his ‘Brahmastra’ will be released alongside Ranbir-Alia. Apart from this, he is working in Rumi Jaffrey’s film ‘Face’. Apart from this, he is also working in Nagaraj Manjule’s film ‘Jhund’. Amitabh Bachchan has recently signed the film ‘Made’ under the direction of Ajay Devgan.

Ajay Devgn Ajay Devgan, who is considered to be the best actor of Bollywood, is going to be very busy this year. His film Maidan is to be released this year in which he will be seen playing the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Apart from this, in ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, he will play the role of Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. Apart from these two films, Ajay Devgan will be seen in a character in SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’. This year Ajay Devgan is also going to land in the direction. He is making the film ‘Meday’ with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakulpreet Singh.

The year 2020 was the worst year for Bollywood due to Corona virus. Now this year is over and the shooting of films has also started again. It is believed that many big films are going to be released in the year 2021, which could not be done in 2020. Along with this, shooting of many big projects is also going to start this year. From this perspective, some Bollywood stars are going to be quite busy this year. Find out which stars are included in this list.