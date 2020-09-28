Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh ‘Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh’ was the first film in Bollywood which was made on the life of Bhagat Singh. The film had Prem Abid, Jayaraj, Smriti Biswas and Ashita Majumdar in the lead roles. The film was directed by Jagdish Gautam and in this film, for the first time Mohammad Rafi sang the famous song ‘Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Hamare Dil Mein Hai’.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh Ajay Devgn’s lead role is ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’, considered to be the best Bollywood film ever made on the revolutionary Bhagat Singh. The film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and it also starred with veteran actors like Sushant Singh, D Santosh, Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal, Akhilendra Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari and Amrita Rao apart from Ajay Devgan. Ajay Devgan also received the National Film Award for this film.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh The film Shaheed Bhagat Singh was directed by KN Bansal. In this film, Shammi Kapoor played Bhagat Singh. Apart from Shammi Kapoor, the film had Shakeela, Premnath, Ulhas and Achala Sachdev in the lead roles.

martyr Manoj Kumar’s film ‘Shaheed’ has also been very popular. Directed by S Ram Sharma, the film had Manini Kumar as Kamini Kaushal, Pran, Iftikhar, Nirupa Roy, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri and Anwar Hussain in the lead roles.

Shaheed-e-azam ‘Shaheed-e-Azam’ was Sonu Sood’s Bollywood debut film. Apart from Sonu Sood, actors like Raj Zutshi, Binnu Dhillon, Manav Vij, Dev Gill played the lead roles in the film.

Martyr 23 March 1931 Bobby Deol played the role of Bhagat Singh in this film made under the direction of Guddu Dhanova. Apart from Bobby Deol, the film had Sunny Deol, Amrita Singh, Rahul Dev, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Divya Dutta in the lead roles.

rang De Basanti Directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, the film was made on political corruption, but the film showed the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and Chandrashekhar Azad in the best manner.

September 28 is the birthday of one of India’s greatest revolutionaries, Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Hardly anyone in India will be familiar with the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh. Bollywood has also paid tribute to Bhagat Singh in his own way by making several films. If you also want to see the passion of Bhagat Singh’s patriotism, then you can watch these Bollywood movies on his birthday.