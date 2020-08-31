



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At the top of this list comes the name of Vishwa Sundari Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aishwarya takes her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with her wherever she goes. At the age of 38, Aishwarya gave birth to Aaradhya. Aishwarya had a normal delivery. Most women opt for cesarean delivery when they become mothers after the age of 30, but Aishwarya did not. Regarding her delivery, Aishwarya said that there is no age limit for normal delivery.

Twinkle Khanna Twinkle is very frank and his writing also reflects this. Twinkle gave birth to daughter Nitara in 2012 by normal delivery. Twinkle became the second child's mother 10 years after the birth of son Aarav. Today Twinkle is busy raising both her children.

Meera Kapoor After marrying Shahid Kapoor, Meera Kapoor’s name also joined the list of celebrities. A few months after their marriage, Meera became pregnant. On 27 August 2016, Meera gave birth to a normal delivery to daughter Misha. After this, Meera’s son was also born in his second pregnancy and this time Meera also had a normal delivery. Meera and Shahid have now become the proud parents of two children.

Raveena Tandon Raveena Tandon adopted two daughters at a very young age. After marriage, Raveena gave birth to a son in 2007 and this actress also had a normal delivery.

Tara Sharma Actress Tara Sharma is the mother of two children and seeing her fitness you will not believe that she has two children. Both sons are born to Tara by normal delivery.

Suzanne Khan Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan married in the year 2000. Suzanne gave birth to their first son in 2008 after marriage. Suzanne and Hrithik have two sons and both children were born by Suzanne from vaginal delivery.

