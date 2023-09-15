BMW will of course also use the Neue Klasse platform for M models and a few of them leak like crazy.

We were recently positively surprised by the new BMW Neue Class concept. It seems that BMW is heading for a somewhat finer design language than the current one. However, the Neue Klasse heralds a platform that will be used for electric cars. So when we talk about derivatives of the Neue Klasse platform, we are by definition talking about EVs. Keep that in mind with this article.

New Class platform

We have to talk about the brand new BMW platform. The brand is already planning which models will be based on the Neue Klasse. Naturally, the new 3 Series (or actually i3) will become a kind of production version of the Neue Klasse.

Model codes

BMW has been working for years with codes that distinguish the different models internally. At first these always started with the letter E and two numbers behind it. Almost every car or BMW fanatic knows what an E30 is, for example. Later, BMW switched to a unique code for each body style. For example, the BMW E90 was the 3 Series sedan, but the E91 was the Touring and the E92 was the coupe. After that, for the following generations they all became codes starting with F and the current crop of BMWs often starts with a G.

New codes

So those codes are being overhauled. The new BMW i3, the first Neue Klasse, will be given the code NA0. The i3 Touring becomes NA1. It has also been rumored that the next electric iX3 will have the code NA5 and its derivative iX4 will have the code NA7. We already knew that, but it is now relevant to recognize some new models.

ZA0

An insider on Bimmerpost, reportedly a reliable source, also announced at the time that the electric BMW M3 will have the internal code ZA0. The M codes therefore only differ from the ‘normal’ codes by means of the initial letter Z. According to that logic, you can also guess the new codes ZA1, ZA5 and ZA7. There will be M versions of the 3 Series Touring, iX3 and iX4. So there will be a BMW M3 Touring. A real direct successor to a BMW M Touring, it couldn’t get any crazier.

But also an M variant of the next generation BMW iX3 and iX4. It has already been leaked that the variants with combustion engines will receive the chassis code G45. There is therefore a chance that the iX3 and iX4 will be separated from their standard versions and the electric variants will become substantially different. It was previously reported that the iX4 will probably be the only X4 and that the standard version will be dropped.

Enough to look forward to at BMW. (through BMWBlog)

This article These BMW M models come on Neue Klasse platform first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #models #Neue #Klasse #platform