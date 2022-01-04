There was a time when BlackBerry it completely dominated the cell phone market. These computers had a lot of functions that made them indispensable tools for those who always wanted to remain in communication with their loved ones. Sadly, the brand is no longer as relevant today, and as of today, January 4, 2022, several of its models became completely obsolete.

Those phones with operating system BlackBerry, which premiered around 2013, have been completely unusable from now on. It happens that all these models have stopped receiving updates, that is, they will no longer be able to connect to the internet or make phone calls. Additionally, the servers of BlackBerry World and BlackBerry Link they were also closed.

Nowadays, BlackBerry It doesn’t even make new cell phones anymore, and those that came out in recent years have had to completely abandon the company’s own operating system to move to Android. Sad to say, but it seems like the BlackBerry that we knew before will never exist again.

Editor’s note: At the time, I remember that having a BlackBerry was the equivalent of having an iPhone today. Almost everyone had it, and being able to use BlackBerry Chat to communicate with your contacts was really useful. It is a pity that the brand has never been able to recover.

Via: TechSpot