Jean-Pierre Gilbert, Berrichon, has been accompanying for years the works of his creative friends from the renowned potters’ village of La Borne, near Henrichemont. He also maintains a progressive blog not devoid of humor, very well informed of local life, its history, as well as the issues of our time. His work gives to read a research of good quality. Around 210 biographical notes comes a welcome evocation of the Commune, which was proclaimed by… a Berrichon, Gabriel Ranvier. His experience in the Cher, just after the fierce fighting very close to the army of the Loire against the Prussians, and a choice of texts and quotes very eloquent. Do you still know that the Vierzonnais Auguste Okolowicz planted a red flag at the top of the Bastille column? Without forgetting another famous Vierzonnais, Édouard Vaillant. An illustrated book, with the beautiful project of giving a place to the Communards in the memories of each village.