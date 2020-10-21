Shikhar Dhawan made history on Tuesday. This Delhi Capitals opener scored a brilliant century against Kings XI Punjab. Dhawan played an unbeaten 106-run knock at the Dubai International Stadium. In his first two seasons, Dhawan did not score a century but in this 13th season he scored two consecutive centuries. He first scored a hundred against Chennai Super Kings and then scored an unbeaten century against Kings XI. With the help of his innings, Delhi scored 164 runs for 5 wickets. However, with the help of Nicolas Pooran’s fast half-century, Punjab won with one over remaining.During this match, Dhawan became the first batsman to score two consecutive centuries in the IPL. Before him, no player had done such an act in the Indian Premier League yet. But whether Dhawan is the first player to do so in T20, the answer is no.

Warner started

David Warner was the first player to score a century in two consecutive matches in T20 cricket. He did so in the 2011 Champions League T20. Warner scored a century against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He did this while playing for the New South Wales Blues. In the first match, his team had defeated Dhoni’s team but in the next match Bangalore defeated them.

Unmukt Chand is the first batsman to score a century in two consecutive T20 matches. The 2012 Under-19 winning captain had scored two consecutive centuries in the 2013 Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament.

There have been two occasions in England’s T20 Blast and South Africa’s Rem Slam Tournament when batsmen have scored centuries in two consecutive T20 matches. T20 Blast has done this by Luke Wright in 2014 and Michael Klinger in 2015. At the same time, Kevin Pietersen of England had scored two consecutive centuries in the T20 tournament of South Africa. Also, Marco Marais and Reeja Hendrix got their names recorded in the record book in 2018.