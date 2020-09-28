According to the findings of the Federal Association for Final Storage (BGE), 90 areas in Germany have favorable geological conditions for a nuclear waste disposal facility. The Gorleben salt dome in Lower Saxony is not included, as can be seen from the sub-areas of the interim report published on Monday.

Overall, the sub-areas cover an area of ​​around 194,000 square kilometers, which have favorable geological conditions for a repository for the highly radioactive waste, as the BGE reports. This is around 54 percent of the area of ​​the Federal Republic. BGE maps show that northern Germany, the eastern German states as well as Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg are particularly affected.

Parts of Brandenburg and parts of Berlin districts on the western and southern fringes of Berlin are also marked in color on the map. This is due to layers of clay stone that lie underground. However, so far only geological criteria relating to long-term safety have been considered. Criteria such as settlement density have not yet been considered. “A sub-area designated today is by no means a repository,” said BGE managing director Steffen Kanitz on Monday in Berlin.

The majority of the affected area is made up of layers of clay stone with an area of ​​almost 130,000 square kilometers. They are mainly located in Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg, and to a lesser extent in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg. Crystalline layers are also extensively represented as potential repository regions, especially in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Saxony.

Host rocks have different advantages and disadvantages

Only regions with geological barriers – if possible impermeable rock formations with a thickness of at least 100 meters at a depth of at least 300 meters – are considered as repository locations. Every host rock has its advantages and disadvantages. Crystalline rock has a high strength and is not very temperature sensitive. The granite deposits in Germany, which are mainly in Bavaria and Saxony, are considered to be very rugged.

Clay stone is hardly water-soluble, but has the disadvantage that it is less heat-resistant, the heat that is given off to the surrounding mountains should not exceed 100 degrees. Rock salt, widely used in Germany, is practically impermeable, for example to gases. Generating large cavities, which are necessary for the construction of the repository, are not a problem. However, salt is particularly soluble so that water can get through it.

Anti-nuclear activists greet Aus von Gorleben

Anti-nuclear activists have welcomed the exclusion of the Gorleben salt dome from the search. With the interim report presented, a “43-year-old mistake will finally be cured,” said Jochen Stay, the organization’s spokesman, “broadcast” on Monday. “The geological defects of the salt dome in Gorleben have been known for a long time. As of today, these are now officially confirmed.”

This development would not have been possible without the “tireless resistance” of citizens and activists, said Stay. “Gorleben is the proof that undesirable developments can be corrected even against powerful interests in business and politics if citizens courageously take responsibility.”

Ultimately, the Bundestag has to decide

BGE has been looking for a repository for the highly radioactive waste since 2017. It is mainly about 1900 Castor containers with around 27,000 cubic meters of nuclear waste, which should be disposed of underground in Germany after the nuclear phase-out. They are currently stored in aboveground interim storage facilities, mostly at former locations of nuclear power plants.

After decades of conflicts over the Gorleben repository site in Lower Saxony, the search was reset to zero years ago – in principle, no location should be excluded from the search. A location decision is to be made by 2031 in a transparent, science-based process. The political decision then ultimately rests with the Bundestag.

The consensus on the procedure for finding a repository is considered fragile. Just recently, Bavaria’s Environment Minister, Thorsten Glauber (Free Voters), questioned the process. “This process will cause unrest in Germany for decades and cost billions,” he said. With Gorleben there is a well-explored location for a safe and almost turnkey repository. You have “only withdrawn the key for political reasons”. Glauber’s position promptly drew massive criticism. “Bavaria was one of the main beneficiaries of nuclear energy. To shirk a solution is really harmful and cowardly, “criticized Greens boss Robert Habeck in an interview with the Tagesspiegel.