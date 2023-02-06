Yesterday, FC Barcelona received a visit from Sevilla to play the match corresponding to day 20 of the highest competition in Spanish football. The local team was going to take the victory with a comfortable three to zero in which Jordi Alba, Gavi and Raphinha were going to be the authors of the goals of the Catalan team.
As a starter, Sergio Busquets was going to start in the position to which we are so accustomed, that position of the pivot that bears his name, with the misfortune that he would have to be substituted in the eighth minute of the game due to injury. The ironing given by En Nesyri has led to a sprain in the external lateral ligament of the ankle that will have him removed from the playing fields between two or three weeks off a priori.
At a crucial moment of the season, since the tie against Manchester United is just around the corner, FC Barcelona is left without its starting midfielder and Xavi Hernández will have to think about the options he has to solve this setback.
In the match against Sevilla, he opted for Franck Kessié, who was the assistant in the first goal, that of Jordi Alba after a great technical gesture. The man from the Ivory Coast played a good game against the Sevillian team and that may make the Blaugrana coach bet on him.
Another option that he manages is to place Frenkie de Jong as a pivot at this time in which Busquets is not on the pitch. It would not be the first time we see this, the Dutchman has already played that position with FC Barcelona and he has done it wonderfully.
