The lottery numbers are drawn every Wednesday – and every Saturday. © dpa / Arne Dedert

Lotto on Wednesday, July 27th, 2022: Here you will find the current winning numbers of the draw today. The jackpot is 11 million euros.

The lottery numbers are drawn every Wednesday at 6:25 p.m.

Here you will always find the current winning numbers after the lottery draw on Wednesday.

Lotto on Wednesday, July 27th, 2022: These are the current lottery numbers

Lottery numbers (game 6 out of 49): 1-16-23-28-29-46

1-16-23-28-29-46 super number: 0

0 Game 77: 2925352

2925352 Super 6: 026105

(All information is provided without warranty)

Lotto on Wednesday: What is the jackpot on 07/27/2022?

In the draw of 6 out of 49 am Wednesday, 07/27/2022, there is today 11 million euros to win. Normally, of course, only those who have typed the six correct numbers and the matching super number will receive the prize money.

But who this jackpot cracks, has taken care of quite a bit and can put the notice of termination on the boss’s desk tomorrow. In theory anyway. A poll by Marktagent.com (dated Q4 2016 on behalf of Xing) has shown that only a few Germans would quit if they won a large sum in the lottery. Only 18 percent (not even one in five) would stop working immediately if they suddenly became wealthy.

Apparently, one fifth (20 percent) of all Germans enjoy their work so much that they would continue to work as before even if they won the lottery. The remaining respondents would reduce their number of hours or look for a new job.

Lottery on Wednesday: will the drawing of the lottery numbers be broadcast live on TV today?

The winning numbers of lotto on Wednesday will be like every week on ZDF announced. However, not live – the ZDF calls the current lottery numbers at 6:54 p.m Before today-News. The drawing takes place half an hour earlier.

Lotto on Wednesday: This is how you can see the drawing of the lottery numbers in the live stream today

For decades, Germany followed the draw of the lottery numbers live on ZDF on Wednesday. Since July 3, 2013, the draws on Saturday and Wednesday have been broadcast exclusively via live stream on the Internet. The numbers are drawn in a studio of the Saarländisches Rundfunk (SR) in Saarbrücken.

Miriam Hannah will moderate the drawing of the lottery numbers, alternating with Chris Fleischhauer. Incidentally, the openly homosexual moderator is the first male “Lottofee” in Germany. The live stream with the drawing of the lottery numbers begins today, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 6:25 p.m. The video with the drawing of the current lottery numbers starts at 7 p.m can be seen on the “Lotto24” YouTube channel.

Lotto on Wednesday: Where can I play Lotto 6 out of 49 online today?

You can play lotto 6 out of 49 online for the Wednesday draw with all major lottery providers. Among other things at Lotto.de, the information service of the state lottery companies combined in the German Lotto and Totoblock.

Participation in the game is only possible from the age of 18.

Gambling can be addictive. Information is available on the free hotline 0800 137 27 00 or from the Federal Center for Health Education at www.bzga.de.

Lotto on Wednesday: How do I play Lotto 6 out of 49 today?

You may tick six numbers between 1 and 49 on the lottery ticket. You either fill in six numbers of your choice according to personal preferences, for example lucky numbers or birthdays, or you can generate six random numbers with a quick tip.

The super number (a number between 0 and 9) is already printed on the classic ticket. The Super number can be changed online with one click.

How long can I play Lotto 6 out of 49 online every Wednesday before the drawing?

That depends on which state you live in. In most countries you can place your bet until 6 p.m., only in Hamburg and North Rhine-Westphalia is it already over at 5.59 p.m.

Here you will find an overview of how long you can play Lotto 6aus49 in which federal state every Wednesday – whether online or at an acceptance point. Important: There may be differences between the lottery acceptance points. The deadlines are not set uniformly.

Baden-Wuerttemberg 6 p.m Bavaria 6 p.m Berlin 6 p.m Brandenburg 6 p.m Bremen 6 p.m Hamburg 5:59 p.m Hesse 6 p.m Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 6 p.m Lower Saxony 6 p.m North Rhine-Westphalia 5:59 p.m Rhineland-Palatinate 6 p.m Saarland 6 p.m Saxony 6 p.m Saxony-Anhalt 6 p.m Schleswig Holstein 6 p.m Thuringia 6 p.m

Lotto on Wednesday: How high is my chance of getting six right ones today?

Anyone who includes a lottery win in their long-term financial planning is either unspeakably naive or a case for the psychiatrist. The chance of correctly ticking all the winning numbers in the “Lotto on Wednesday” is just 1:139 million. But: If no lottery player cracks the six correct numbers with an additional number on Wednesday, the jackpot will be distributed among all players with 6 correct numbers. In this case, the chance of winning is 1:134 million. If the first two prize categories remain vacant, you can also win the jackpot with five correct numbers plus a super number. The chance in this case is 1:542,008.

1 6 correct + super number 1:139.838.160 2 6 correct ones 1:13,983,816 3 5 correct + super number 1:542.008 4 5 correct ones 1:54.201 5 4 correct + super number 1:10.324 6 4 right ones 1:1,032 7 3 correct + super number 1:567 8th 3 right ones 1:57 9 2 correct + super number 1:76

Game 6 out of 49: Which lottery numbers have been drawn most often so far?

How often has which lottery number been drawn in the game 6 out of 49? provides the overview the statistics at Lotto.de. According to this, the six numbers that have been drawn most often so far are: 6, 26, 38, 33, 31, 41. The six numbers that have been drawn least often are: 45, 21, 20, 46, 44 and 30.

in the 6 out of 49 histogram every player can check how often their personal lucky number has been drawn in the past few years. You can also enter your 6 personal lucky numbers on the page and check whether they have already been drawn in this combination.

Lotto on Wednesday: How much does participation cost today?

The stake for a tip (box) in Lotto 6 aus 49 is 1 euro plus a processing fee per lottery ticket. In connection with the 6 out of 49 game, you can also take part in the additional lotteries Spiel 77 and Super 6 as well as the lucky spiral. The stake for the additional lotteries is EUR 2.50 for Spiel 77 and EUR 1.25 for participation in Super 6. Participation in the Glücksspirale costs EUR 5.00.

Drawing the lottery numbers: The biggest glitches

Probably the biggest lottery glitch happened on April 3, 2013 during the Wednesday lottery on ZDF. “Balls and devices are checked as always,” said Lottofee Heike Maurer during the live broadcast. At their starting signal, the balls fell into the lottery machine. Actually as always, but this time two balls got stuck in their anchorage. The draw was declared invalid 22 minutes after it was broadcast on ZDF and repeated.

In February 1999 happiness literally shattered in front of the camera. During the last shuffle for the Lottery Game 77, the number six ball fell apart. The drawing was repeated, the excitement was huge, the viewers complained to the broadcaster. “The story was even in the newspapers in Indonesia after that,” remembers ARD Lottofee Franziska Reichenbacher.

The lottery numbers are drawn every Wednesday. © dpa / Fredrik von Erichsen

The draws on April 10, 1999 and July 30, 2014 were not a glitch, but rather strange. At that time, the numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 26 and the numbers 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 37 tumbled than the six right ones from the drum. Since then, there has never been a sequence of five consecutive numbers in lottery history. It’s probably better for the tipsters too.

Because: An exceptionally large number of players rely on rankings. However, the payout amount is divided among the number of winners, so that the profit share of each individual shrinks. In the 1999 draw, 38,008 winners received just 379.90 marks each for their five correct answers. With normal draws it would have been up to 10,000 marks.

