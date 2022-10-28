It’s just a matter of choosing which of these coolest Nissans is the coolest.

We go back to the last two months of the year. That means a whole lot of SEMA news. In the past was the fair only for tuners, but nowadays manufacturers have embraced the Las Vegas show as well.

Nissan has a lot of news for today and they are all cool. The coolest Nissans in the form of competition cars, restomods, tuning and a very nice Nissan Ariya.

Nissan Z

Chief among the coolest Nissans today is the Nissan Accesorized Z. The idea is that all Nismo accessories are assembled and will be available to the public. Ideal for the 400Z enthusiast who wants to improve and customize their car, but want to keep it a bit factory original (OEM). There are no wild spoilers, just some carbon fiber (in the interior, please) for embellishment.

Technically, more has been changed, such as a Nismo cold air intake and extra cooling for the engine, so that you can participate in a track day without worry. There is also a louder sports exhaust. There is also a new clutch and flywheel. According to Nismo, these items can handle about 800 horsepower with ease. Upgrades include coilovers, anti-roll bars, 19-inch forged wheels and Bridgestone RE71RS tires for better handling. The brakes have also been upgraded.

Nissan Formula Drift

This Nissan 400Z for the Formula Drift championship proves that it can be much more intense. If you forget the stickers, it’s not even that intense. But all the attention has been focused on the technology. The engine is the VR38DETT from the Nissan GT-R, in this case good for 1,300 hp! The Formula Drift car is not the only competition Z, the 400Z GT4 will also be present.

Nissan Frontier raised

We also have hard-hitting company car news for you! This Baja-esque Nissan Frontier is something of a Ranger Raptor competitor. Where that car has to make do with a V6, this Frontier has a thick atmospheric 5.6 V8 from the Nissan Titan. The undercarriage has been raised 3 inches, using a Nismo-Bilstein kit.

The engine is equipped with a Nismo air intake. Furthermore, all mandatory accessories are included: spare wheels, extra LED lamps, large tires with extra coarse profile and a winch. Perfect for a wild weekend.

Nissan Frontier lowered

You can also lower the Frontier. In this case, it’s Christina Roki’s Nissan Frontier Street Truck Project. Not a big V8 this time, but an extra good sounding V6 thanks to a Nismo air inlet (again!) and a sports exhaust. Furthermore, the car has been lowered considerably and huge wheels have been mounted, this time very flat rubber for street use. cool.

Nissan Sunny Pickup

We even have rock-solid electric company car news for you! Yes, this old Nissan Sunny pick-up has an electric motor under the hood. The powertrain comes from the Nissan Leaf, of course. With 147 hp that is more than fine for a light car, twice more than standard, not to mention the torque. Very cool are the Rotiform rims with aerodiscs. The car has of course been lowered and widened.

Nissan Airya Surf Wagon

Then the cutest of the coolest Nissans, the Ariya Surfwagon! It’s a crazy device. Look, the standard version of the Nissan Ariya is secretly a very neat car. If you’re considering one, take it for a test drive. But know that you can also make this out of it. The electric crossover is seriously lowered and features Woody-esque panels and light blue steelies with white wall tires. Oh, and there’s a surfboard installed. It is also a beige Ariyah, but a very cool one!

All these cool Nissans are shining at the SEMA in Las Vegas, which kicks off on November 1.

