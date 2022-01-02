At this time of year the weather is very unstable and the cold tends to accompany car journeys. In Spain there are many people who move from their town to the city to work and have no choice but to take the road or highway to travel to their place of work. Especially during the early hours of the morning it is common for travelers to have to drive in fog, something that can be very dangerous if you are not very careful.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) remembers that if during the trajectory of your trip you come across a fog bank, you must follow a series of fundamental rules to avoid suffering an accident. Drivers should remember that in these cases it is advisable not to stop on a shoulder, put on the fog lights or reduce speed.

What to keep in mind if you drive in fog



1. Distance – Most fog-related traffic accidents are caused by human error. A sudden braking, parking on the shoulder if the proper signaling or not respecting the safety distance can be some of the causes of a traffic accident with fog. For this reason, the DGT recommends keeping a greater safety distance in these conditions.

2. Moisture, normally fog equals wet asphalt. In these circumstances it is more likely that the braking will be lengthened and the car will not respond the same in the curves. In these conditions, it is advisable to keep the water tank for the windshield wipers full and to have the hatches in perfect condition.

3. Long lights. If you drive in heavy fog you will feel the need to improve visibility at all times, but high beams are not the solution. Doing so would be counterproductive, as the light from the tail lights will bounce off the fog bank and the driver will be dazzled.

4. Longitudinal marks. If you have to take a trip despite the fog, the most important thing is to pay close attention to the longitudinal marks on the ground. This will help you keep your car centered in the right lane.

5. The DGT recommends that under no circumstances do you stop your vehicle on the shoulder under these conditions. Even in the event of a puncture, it is not advisable to stop the car on the shoulder, you must continue rolling to a service area or an exit. In the event that the vehicle is stopped, the occupants must get out of the car, stand on the other side of the guardrail and signal correctly but at a greater distance than normal.

6. Rear fog light. The DGT reminds that this mechanism must be activated when the fog is so thick that it cannot be seen. This pilot must not light up in the rain and must be disconnected when the affected area ends, otherwise it may annoy other drivers.

7. Speed. During a foggy episode, the speed should logically be reduced, since you do not drive with the same visibility as on a sunny day. The best way to know if the speed is adequate is if you feel safe behind the wheel and with the ability to react to an unforeseen event.