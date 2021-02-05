On Reddit the Xbox Insiders have been following closely Requests coming in for Xbox Live features. Throughout 2020, the Xbox Insiders page has been tracking the three most requested features by fans. And this data has been compiled highlighting which are the most requested functions for Xbox Live. Microsoft made some substantial changes to the Xbox system in October to prepare for the launch of Xbox Series X.

The new Xbox user interface launched for Xbox One a month before the launch of Xbox Series X, so fans could get used to the new user interface, which featured a revamped home screen with more organization and customization options. However, while some of the requested Xbox Live features made it to the UI overhaul, the most requested feature remains absent on Xbox systems. Microsoft is also working on updating its mobile app.

These are the Xbox Live features most requested by users

Throughout 2020, one of the most requested Xbox Live features was allow 15 characters as maximum number for the Gamertag. In 2019, Xbox had allowed gamers to switch their Gamertags for free, with the stipulation that Gamertags should be 12 characters or less. According to the data, allowing Gamertags to contain 15 letters was one of the most requested features voted 36 weeks out of the year.

The second most requested feature was the individual volume sliders in Xbox Live party chat, which was finally added in 2020. The third most requested feature was the mouse support for the tablet, which is still absent from the system. Some of the other requested Xbox Live features include the inclusion of patch notes with game updates and rewards for unlocking all achievements in a game.