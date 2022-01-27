Diets change over the years and each person looks for the one that best suits their situation. But, despite the fact that not all of them work for everyone, there are some of them, which due to their lack of scientific support and their methods, are not applicable in the long term. These are some of the diets that IMEO classifies as not recommended.

This is not about a diet per se. If not, it is an injectable drug that ensures effortless weight loss. Its active ingredient is liraglutide, which increases the feeling of satiety for 24 hours afterward. To maintain this effect, you have to prick once a day, always at the same time. It is a medicine that can be obtained with a medical prescription and that is applied in cases of diagnosed obesity. The results of this medicine do not work if they are not accompanied by changes in the diet. It has a long list of side effects, ranging from mild ones like vomiting and dizziness to more serious ones like bowel obstruction.

These slimming patches promise to lose between 4 and 8 kilos per month for 25 euros per package. They are placed in areas with cellulite such as the abdomen and thighs and are made up of substances such as caffeine, green tea or acai berries and other activators and antioxidants. Although this diet could work with some type of metabolism, it must be accompanied by a specific lifestyle, diet and sports activity and always reviewed by a professional.

The keto diet promises a loss of 2 to 3 kilos a week. According to Carmen Escalada, a clinical nutritionist at the IMEO, “when someone stops consuming carbohydrates, they lose their main source of energy and turn to stored fat.” When burning these fats, the body generates ketone bodies. When the consumption of simple sugars is reduced, the caloric intake decreases and this type of diet allows foods rich in protein and fat, which are very satisfying, so you will eat less. The keto diet should not be maintained over time and should be carried out under medical supervision, since the accumulation of ketone bodies can cause minor and serious health problems. For the control of certain pathologies, the ketogenic diet can be beneficial, but for other types of people, such as those who suffer from diabetes, they should be avoided.

This is a method that promises to lose three kilos a week. Its name comes from the fact that it imitates the feeding of a baby based on replacing solid foods with those with a liquid consistency that includes crushed fruits, purees or substitute shakes. The basis of this diet is wrong, since this type of food does not have to be less caloric than the solid type. Rubén Bravo, an expert in dietetics and nutrition, explains that by losing chewing, it is possible to increase intake and, with it, caloric consumption.

This diet is based on the fact that, by not combining fats and proteins with carbohydrates, weight loss is achieved, since the digestive enzymes are not blocked. A type of diet that emerged in the 1930s and that, although it has no side effects, is monotonous and can cause a rebound effect when abandoned.