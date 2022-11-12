Summer holidays involve a large number of trips on Spanish roads. There are many families who take advantage of the summer to travel. The General Directorate of Traffic reminds that children must carry a regulatory seat if they want to travel by car. The European consortium, made up of consumer organizations from the ICRT (International Center for Research Tests) and automobile clubs (such as RACE), which periodically analyzes child restraint systems (CRS), published a report after analyzing 27 models of car seats .

After analyzing 27 models of child seats, they do not recommend the purchase of 5 of them. Four of the models only got 2 stars and 1 only got 1 star. Although none of the CRS tested achieved the highest rating (5 stars), in the report they noted that the results are “satisfactory”, since more than half have achieved the second best score, 4 stars, and 8 have achieved 3 stars.

The 4 seats that received 2 stars are “convertible”, they can be used from birth to 12 years (a stage in which up to 3 different types of CRS are used). The director of Mobility and Road Safety of RACE, Antonio Lucas, explained that, for the car seats that cover so many years in the child’s age, mannequins of different sizes are used and that simulate the child’s growth.

The director explained that the score taken as a reference is the worst that has been obtained in these tests (after carrying out up to 20 tests). The CRS that obtain the best results and that grant greater security are those “specific for specific age groups”. In addition, Lucas advises “to look for the CRS with the most demanding approval”, in order to guarantee greater safety. “We must adjust the category of the seat to the child’s morphology as much as possible and that is complicated in convertibles.”

Lucas recommends getting adequate information on the use and correct installation of the chosen CRS because only then can safety be guaranteed. It discourages the use and purchase of second-hand child seats.

The chairs with the lowest score



1. Lettas Murphy (916):

This model has a poor rating in 3 of the 4 parameters and has 2 stars. In the frontal impact, the shoulder belt caused a displacement of the dummy’s neck and a deep cut. In the side impact, the dummy’s head hit the car door.

2. Three Nuna LX:

This model obtained poor results both in safety and in use and has 2 stars. Specifically, in the frontal crash tests, the belt caused a cut in the dummy’s neck. In the side impact, the results were good.

3. Chicco Seat4Fix and Seat4Fix Air:

This model got a poor rating for safety and use. This model has two stars. In reverse, in the frontal impact, the buckle fastening came out of the frame and moved forward, so the minor could hit his head against the front seat.

4. Ossan Oreo 360 II:

This model has a star. The cover of this CRS does not comply with the regulations on toxic substances, since it contains a type of phthalate (plastic) that can cause damage to the thyroid and pituitary.