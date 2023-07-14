The Russian soldier was captured days after arriving at the front lines in eastern Ukraine. He had little training.

The soldier, using the Merk identification key, was lured into the hands of Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut last month when he heard cries for help from a comrade, he said.

With the permission of his captors, Merk, 45, agreed to an interview a few hours after his capture.

We saw Merk in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. He was mostly unharmed and his eyes were covered with tape and gauze. His hands were tied. The restrictions were removed upon our arrival.

The Times identifies Merk by his identification key to protect his identity for security reasons. The Times verified his identity via court documents and social media.

Merk was an inmate-turned-soldier, he said, who joined the Russian Army’s newly formed Storm Z prisoner unit after serving two months of a two-and-a-half-year sentence. He had already spent several years in prison after unintentionally killing someone while he was intoxicated, he said.

The interview is summarized.

Merk: “I served the first sentence of five and a half years. I was released on probation. Then I did not show up for verifications. They sent me to jail again for two and a half years.”

After two months in prison, a man from the Russian Defense Ministry came looking for recruits. Merk said more than half of his prison had already volunteered to fight with Wagner’s private mercenary group before he returned to prison in March.

“They said: ‘Do you want a new life? Do you want to start with a blank sheet? There is enough work for everyone. You can build houses there.”

Merk explained that he had interpreted the offer as a way to become an Army construction worker. He said that he did not realize from the beginning that he would be sent into battle.

“They put us in a car and took us to the airport. In a police car. The plane was waiting for us. There were about eight prisoner cars. Under escort they put us on the plane. And we set off. They took us to the hangar. We signed the contract — when we read it, we already understood it.”

Unknowingly, Merk had joined a Storm Z company, a Russian military unit filled with prisoners.

He guessed that he was recruited with about 300 other prisoners. When he signed the six-month contract, there was a photocopy of his passport so that he could get a bank card and receive salary from him. At the time of his capture, Merk said, he had not yet been paid.

“I was a fool. They all went here, and why shouldn’t I? I am a man, after all. I thought I would serve my sentence. But I didn’t know where to go after that. My sister wouldn’t let me in the house. I figured if she went here, at least she’d be building something. At least I’ll earn some money, to buy myself some kind of room. I would start a family, I would find myself one, at least I would be with a family. I thought it would be a clean slate. I will find a woman with a child, at least I will live.

Merk arrived somewhere in eastern Ukraine at the end of May and was assigned to a training camp. There he learned to use a rifle and received little medical instruction.

“We train to dig trenches. We learned how to take apart and put back together an automatic rifle. How to evacuate with a stretcher. How to flip someone without hurting them. They showed what to do when you get shot in the neck and how to use a pain-killing injection.”

When Merk received a rifle, he knew he was going to the front line.

“Then I understood everything. I am heading to death. They pointed with their fingers: ‘You, you and you to dig’. They gathered us, 25, 30 people at a time. They said we were going to the shooting range, to learn to shoot. And instead of the shooting range, they brought us directly here. We had two servings each—and there was no water. Some soldiers were starving. They made them dig, dig, dig, dig, and that was it.”

Merk had spent only a few days digging and had no idea where he was on the front lines when he was captured. Ukrainian soldiers said that he had surrendered near Bakhmut.

“They brought us at night. We find a spot, lay down for the night and start digging in the morning. Morning came—and there were only corpses from before. It was after everyone died there. The trenches that were there were destroyed. We had to dig new trenches.”

Merk said that when the Ukrainian attack began, there were nine soldiers digging next to him. Four were captured. He doesn’t know what happened to the others.

“We thought they were sending us to work, but they just sent us to die.”

Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Natalia Yermak

The New York Times