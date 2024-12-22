Half of Gordo, 72,480, has gone to a sports club in Madrid, ‘Olympic District’, which bought the tenths in the administration of Logrono in which the first prize of the Christmas Lottery has fallen entirely, while the rest has been sold at the window, as indicated by its owner, Angel Alda.

If all those tenths listed by the owner of the administration have been sold, The club would have distributed around 380 million euros. The club usually buys the Christmas lottery in this administration, although it is not subscribed to the winning number in the extraordinary draw.

In the administration, family and friends are celebrating the news with white t-shirts printed with “First prize” and toasting with local wine.

It is not the first time that this administration, one of the longest-serving in Logroño, distributes a prize, since two years ago The first prize of the Child was sold there.

Bought “after a meal with friends”

In addition to this club, the rest of the number has been sold over the counter in the Administration itself. 72480 has made a millionaire Piluca Baldawho said that he came to buy the tenth to administration number 6 of Logroño, known as the ‘María del Carmen’ lottery, after “a meal with friends.”

Shelf, which He had found out his fortune by telephone, He has approached the well-known Lottery office in Logroño, located at 6 Muro del Carmen Street.





The winner, who is from Logroño, said that she was going to celebrate “with some good Rioja wines”, Fortunately, “it’s the first time it’s happened to me.” “I play the typical thing, some tenths and some participations,” he declared.

Thus, she has admitted that both she “and my family usually buy lottery tickets in this administration. The number was sung at 11:27 a.m. on the sixth wire of the fifth board.