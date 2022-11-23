Yesterday another award ceremony was held for the Golden Joystick Awardsawards for the best video games of the year, which are presented by the famous media outlet in the United States, gamesradar. And there were quite a few nominees, only that since the votes were made before the departure of God of War Ragnarok either Bayonetta 3They couldn’t get in.

Here’s the full list of each winner and which category they triumphed in:

– Best Narration- Horizon Forbidden West

– Still Playing Award – Genshin Impact

– Best Visual Design – Elden Ring

– Studio of the Year – FromSoftware

– Best Game Expansion – Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

– Best Early Access Release – Slime Rancher 2

– Best Indie Game – Cult of The Lamb

– Best Multiplayer Game – Elden Ring

– best sound – Metal: Hellsinger

– Best Game Trailer – Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer

– Best Gaming Community – Final Fantasy 14

– Best gaming hardware – Steam Deck

– Advancement Award – Vampire Survivors

– Critics Choice Award – Elden Ring

– Best Performer – Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality)

– Nintendo Game of the Year – Pokémon Legends Arceus

– PC Game of the Year – Return to Monkey Island

– PlayStation Game of the Year – Stray

– Xbox Game of the Year – Grounded

– Most Wanted Game – Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom

– Last game of the year – Elden Ring

Remember that the next important award ceremony is The Game Awards on December 8th.

Via: gamesradar