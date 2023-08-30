Every year in the gamescom prizes are awarded in various categories, including the award for best trailer and advertisement, which this year goes to Little Nightmares 3 of supermassivegames and Bandai Namco. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom also took home several awards, while Mortal Kombat 1, Sky: Children of the Light and Black Myth: Wukong they also performed well.
The full list of award winners gamescom 2023 is the next:
Best Trailer/Ad Little – nightmares 3
Best Stand on the Show Floor – Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Game for Microsoft Xbox – Mortal Kombat 1
Best Nintendo Switch Game – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best PC Game – PAYDAY 3
Best Game for Sony PlayStation – tekken 8
Best Game for Mobile Devices – Sky: Children of the Light
Best Visuals – Black Myth: Wukong
Best Sound – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Gameplay – Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
More Entertaining – PAYDAY 3
Most Epic – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Most Charming – Pikmin 4
Games with Impact – Sky: Children of the Light
Editor’s note: I’m not a fan of awards, because generally it’s a popularity contest, in some cases it works in others, the most popular games end up being awarded in other categories where they are clearly outclassed. And I think it happens at all the awards, Academy, Grammys etc. But enjoy the results.
