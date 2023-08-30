Every year in the gamescom prizes are awarded in various categories, including the award for best trailer and advertisement, which this year goes to Little Nightmares 3 of supermassivegames and Bandai Namco. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom also took home several awards, while Mortal Kombat 1, Sky: Children of the Light and Black Myth: Wukong they also performed well.

The full list of award winners gamescom 2023 is the next:

Best Trailer/Ad Little – nightmares 3

Best Stand on the Show Floor – Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Game for Microsoft Xbox – Mortal Kombat 1

Best Nintendo Switch Game – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best PC Game – PAYDAY 3

Best Game for Sony PlayStation – tekken 8

Best Game for Mobile Devices – Sky: Children of the Light

Best Visuals – Black Myth: Wukong

Best Sound – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Gameplay – Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

More Entertaining – PAYDAY 3

Most Epic – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Most Charming – Pikmin 4

Games with Impact – Sky: Children of the Light

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I’m not a fan of awards, because generally it’s a popularity contest, in some cases it works in others, the most popular games end up being awarded in other categories where they are clearly outclassed. And I think it happens at all the awards, Academy, Grammys etc. But enjoy the results.