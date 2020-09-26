When Amitabh Bachchan became the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ on TV for the first time, he probably did not even think that this show would be known as India’s biggest show. The special thing of this show is that through it, those people who get ordinary people like you and us get a chance to earn money.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is going to premiere on 28 September. The show will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Promo of the show has been shared by Sony TV. Amitabh Bachchan will ask questions like every time. In this story, we are going to tell you about those people who won crores of rupees in the show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati was started in July 2000. Harshvardhan Navathe, who arrived as a contestant this season, was preparing for the Indian Civil Service at that time. He became the first millionaire of the show by winning 1 crore rupees.

After a gap of four years, Kaun Banega Crorepati returned in the year 2005 with Season 2. Brijesh Dwivedi became a millionaire in this season. Kajol and Ajay Devgan also had a special episode in Season 2. This star couple also won the same amount as the winner.

In 2005, Brijesh Dwivedi of Madhya Pradesh won Rs 1 crore. In 2010, Rahat Taslim, a resident of Jharkhand, won Rs 1 crore. Sushil Kumar, who works as a computer operator, became the first millionaire of the season by winning 5 crores. Amitabh himself was also very impressed with her. Apart from Sushil, Anil Kumar Sinha also became a millionaire this season. He had won an amount of 1 crore.

This season got two winners, named Sunmeet Kaur and Manoj Kumar Raina. Amitabh was greatly influenced by Sunmeet’s story. The confidence with which Kaur won, despite trying to stand on his own feet and not getting support from his in-laws, also inspired many people in real life.