Last weekend a new edition of EVOthe same in which many skilled players have played the finals in their respective games, which include Tekken 7, Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 11, among others. And right here we bring you the list with all the winners of the event in question.

Mortal Kombat 11

– Winner: 212NinjaKilla

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

– Winner: Moai

King of Fighters XV

– Winner: Xiaohai

Dragon Ball Fighter Z

– Winner: HIKARI

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

– Winner: Jibrill

Street Fighter 6

– Winner: Angry Bird

tekken 7

– Winner: ArslanAsh

Guilty Gear Strive

– Winner: Leffen

It is worth mentioning that in this edition Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has not been present, that is because Nintendo It is not willing to give cash prizes for the users who win, there was even a controversy when giving a Pro Controller as a prize. In the same way, there are already official tournaments of this game.

Via: deserted

Editor’s note: Something that is surprising is that there were no big announcements during the event, since in the past we had the reveal of Tekken 8. However, it seems that now they did not have something as strong prepared.