‘Defense is a disaster; Jogi Löw has to do it differently; it won’t work that way. ‘ In the course of this criticism, it is often forgotten that other top nations also have their problems. Often England, France or Spain are lifted to the sky by German fans, even though these nations are definitely not flawlessly positioned.
The circle of favorites for the European title is large. Even there, however, not all that glitters is gold.
On first reading this claim may sound like a bad joke, but it is not. Despite great offensive potential and absolute megastars in the front line, the French have not yet been able to convince offensively in the Nations League. Seven hits in four games are actually too few for the claims of the world champion; measured against what would be possible.
The Dutch were praised in the highest tones after the dismantling of the German team 3-0 in autumn 2018. A few months later you were in the final of the Nations League. The same is difficult to achieve this season. The defense is stable, but the front is missing an enforcer; Center forward Luuk de Jong at Elftal is not up to this challenge.
The bustling Memphis Depay is almost single-handedly responsible for any offensive threat. Despite the many talents in the Dutch ranks, there is no one who meets the requirements of a top penalty area striker. Youngster Donyell Malen could possibly grow into this role – but is not ready yet.
The Spaniards are currently in first place in the group that Germany is in, with seven points from four games. A very decent performance, but the Iberians could do much better if they had a real top star in the storm who could be relied on, a la Portugal with Ronaldo, England with Kane or Belgium with Lukaku.
With Moreno, Rodrigo or Ferran Torres you have really good strikers, but none of them can call themselves world class. None of them are really able to turn a tight game around or decide. In the past, people like David Villa, Raul, Fernando Torres or Fernando Morientes were absolutely spoiled in Spain.
What great leaders did England have in midfield: Lampard, Beckham, Scholes or Gerrard. At the moment the guys from the island are making their mark almost entirely through their large selection of top talents such as Jadon Sancho, Reece James, Declan Rice or Buyako Saka. The Three Lions lack the real, experienced leaders.
With the exception of Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson and, to a lesser extent, Kyle Walker, none of the English can call themselves internationally experienced. That could be a problem. Experience is immensely important, especially in a tournament, it takes nerves of steel. This was the undoing for the British in the semi-finals against Croatia in 2018; nobody really wanted to take responsibility.
After Belgium had actually been hopping inconspicuously across the scene for decades, the Red Devils were even considered another title contender in 2014, the quarter-finals then ended, also two years later at the European Championship. In 2018, the Red Devils were considered a big favorite, but even there you had to give up prematurely, namely in the semifinals against neighboring France. In short: Belgium has a golden generation and wants or has to crown it.
With Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Dries Mertens and Axel Witsel, four fundamentally important players are already over 30 years old; Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard are now 29 years old. It’s time for the title. Otherwise this big generation could remain uncrowned, the young successors like Jeremy Doku, Yari Verschaeren or Alexis Saelemaekers still have to develop further. All players know: ‘Now it’s time!’
