The bustling Memphis Depay is almost single-handedly responsible for any offensive threat. Despite the many talents in the Dutch ranks, there is no one who meets the requirements of a top penalty area striker. Youngster Donyell Malen could possibly grow into this role – but is not ready yet.

With Moreno, Rodrigo or Ferran Torres you have really good strikers, but none of them can call themselves world class. None of them are really able to turn a tight game around or decide. In the past, people like David Villa, Raul, Fernando Torres or Fernando Morientes were absolutely spoiled in Spain.

With the exception of Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson and, to a lesser extent, Kyle Walker, none of the English can call themselves internationally experienced. That could be a problem. Experience is immensely important, especially in a tournament, it takes nerves of steel. This was the undoing for the British in the semi-finals against Croatia in 2018; nobody really wanted to take responsibility.

With Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Dries Mertens and Axel Witsel, four fundamentally important players are already over 30 years old; Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard are now 29 years old. It’s time for the title. Otherwise this big generation could remain uncrowned, the young successors like Jeremy Doku, Yari Verschaeren or Alexis Saelemaekers still have to develop further. All players know: ‘Now it’s time!’