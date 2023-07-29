Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Split

Lymph node cancer is treacherous. To ensure that the disease is recognized and treated in good time, you should pay attention to certain warning signals.

Kassel – Soccer player Stefan Lainer from Borussia Mönchengladbach recently received a shocking diagnosis: lymph node cancer. Now the 30-year-old has to undergo therapy lasting several months. But what is actually behind it Cancer-Disease and what symptoms indicate it?

If lymph node cancer is detected early, there are good chances of recovery. © Frank Hoermann/Sven Simon/imago

What is lymph node cancer?

Experts understand lymph node cancer to be a malignant tumor of the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is not a single organ, but is distributed throughout the body. It transports waste products and lymphatic fluid out of the tissues.

Lymph node cancer can be caused by the uncontrolled proliferation of lymph cells, informed the oncological Mediclin Kraichgau-Klinik on their site. As a result, blood-forming cells are displaced, and the additional cells limit the function of the immune system. There are two types of lymph node cancer: Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

See also Relatives of Mali mortar accident get a say in new research: 'This just can't go wrong again' account for 15 percent of all lymph node cancers account for 85 percent of all lymph node cancers rarely affect other organs occur almost anywhere in the body good chance of recovery all other types of lymphoma separate type of lymphoma

Lymph node cancer: This is how the disease can progress

The cancer information service of the German Cancer Research Center reported that the term “non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma” is still common. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) now differentiates between lymphomas according to the type of lymphocyte that causes the disease.

Cancer-causing viruses: These pathogens can cause cancer View photo gallery

In addition, lymphomas can spread rapidly or progress more slowly. Lymphomas that develop over years to decades can be suppressed with treatment, but are usually not completely curable. Although rapidly progressive lymph node cancer is often aggressive, the disease can usually be “cured with initial intensive treatment,” according to the Cancer Information Service.

What are the symptoms of lymph node cancer?

According to the German Cancer Society, Hodgkin lymphoma begins insidiously in a lymph node. The neck and chest are mostly affected. Affected nodes may swell, but are mostly painless.

According to the Mediclin Kraichgau Clinic, lymph node cancer is always fatal without treatment. To the early detection of cancerthose affected should therefore pay attention to certain symptoms and warning signs:

Fever

Heavy night sweats

weight loss

fatigue

poor performance

Cough

shortness of breath

Chest, abdominal or back pain

lymph node enlargement

In Hodgkin lymphoma: pain after drinking alcohol

In the Due to the corona pandemic, many cancers were discovered too late. The symptoms of lymph node cancer are usually very unspecific and can also occur with harmless infections, emphasized the German Cancer Society. If in doubt, you should have longer-lasting symptoms clarified by a doctor.

Editor’s note The information given in this article does not replace a visit to a doctor. Only experts can make the right diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The intake of medication or dietary supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.

According to the Mediclin Kraichgau Clinic, people over the age of 70 are primarily diagnosed. People with Hodgkin lymphoma are usually slightly younger. In addition, men are affected more often than women. The cancer disease occurs rather rarely. If it is discovered early, there are good chances of recovery. (cheese)