Do you already know who the most important waifus of the station are? The summer 2024 anime season is about to end, and regardless of the good and bad stories that came, the protagonists are emblematic and since they should not go unnoticed, we tell you who are the most popular girls of the season.

Let’s remember that waifus always give a twist to the stories, even where the male characters shine for being a full-fledged shonen, the women are never lacking to give an interesting twist; and no, we are not talking about feminism as such, but rather, about the nuances of the waifus for simply being them, bringing their own stamp to the stories.

The summer 2024 waifus were easy to recognize, because the season was a bit light. However, it seems that autumn gives us different women who could be considered quite interesting. From the impetus of DanDaDan’s protagonist to the sensuality of Yakuza Fiancé and the decision in 365 Days to the Wedding, it looks like we’ll have plenty to consider. Without further ado, we present to you the summer 2024 waifus, please tell us if any are missing.

Summer 2024 waifus

Anna Yanagami from Makeine Too Many Loosing Heroines!

Makeine came with a cast of unlucky-in-romance girls. Each one has a particular character and a very defined style. From Anna’s appearance to Lemon’s confrontation and Komari’s detachment, each of the valuable teenagers allows us to revisit the vulnerability of heartbroken women, while maintaining strength and determination. Each character in the series is sure to be a special waifu depending on your personality.

I mention it because, in reality, Makeine, just like Windbreaker, managed to show a complete cast of characters that could fit your way of seeing romance and life, you will definitely find your ideal in its entertaining catalog.

Although, Anna, of course, as shown in different frames of the serialization, fascinated the world, even the studio itself, which put effort into some details of the design of the number one waifu of Makeine.

NieR 2B: Automata

2B had an interesting ending, the farewell to the androids was really chaotic and painful. The story of 9S is tragic and the murder of the android’s companion also left a bittersweet aftertaste. And perhaps that is precisely why 2B is one of the best summer waifus.

2B and A2, as well as all the androids of NieR Automata They have a unique style, full of consistency and glamour, but that is not the only reason they shine in the fire of machine destruction.

The girls are really smart and genuinely care about both humans and androids.

2B had a role as the protagonist, he tried to protect 9S until the last moment, because of this, the golden relationship they forged was precious. The way we said goodbye to her was quite traumatic and we followed her in the same way as 9S.

However, no one will deny that, NieR Automata It was full of waifus. A2, Devola, the commander, the operators, A2’s companions in his past and upon waking up in the present. Each of the androids had their own aura, so NieR gave us an interesting catalog of different machine-women.

The development of 2B is quite ingenious and overwhelming.

Aalya from Roshidere

Well, regardless of who it may be (especially me)), the foreign girl became a diva among otaku, so much so that even the second season was announced immediately —a question that does not always happen but does not imply anything, I mean that, Sono Bisque Doll announced the production of a second season, two years have passed and nothing is coming back.

Source: Doga Kobo

Anyway, Alyaa is one of the summer 2024 waifus, she comes in several languages ​​and has silver hair and blue eyes. He stole the hearts of the otaku world, especially for hiding his new feelings. Did you become his fan too?

Mina from My Wife Has No Emotion

Mina is an android who cooks, when her Takuma acquires her as a second-hand robot, we have no idea of ​​the terrible and human past of the girl who, fortunately, finds a new home, after the trauma she previously experienced.

However, the trauma is not the way it is deceptively presented at first and perhaps because of this, it is even stronger. Mina manages to improve her skills and seems to have a will of her own, her memories and previous teachings allow her to be another type of robot.

Mina’s sweetness and will was charming, she is definitely one of the waifus of the summer 2024 season.

Saki from Days with my Stepsister

The northern couple of Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) It presented us with a story full of interesting nuances, thanks to the well-defined scenarios that allowed a particular setting, we recognized moments like no other.

Saki presented herself from the beginning as a particular beauty, so right now we only reiterate that her kindness and reserve only added more intensity to her genuine beauty and the reasons for its development.

The tears at the end of the season were beautiful. Didn’t you think so? Was it too northern for you?

Nokotan from My Friend Nokotan is a Deer

Nokotan is the girl who made everyone laugh, her anime was very interesting because she is funny herself, her movements and everything she says, which, by the way, finds references from the context, achieves an immense impact on our reality.

Nokotan is a walking meme and definitely one of the funniest waifus of the season.

About waifus in anime

Remember that the idea of ​​the waifu is complex, after all, female characters take on a particular color when they are presented in anime. Let’s not just talk about how difficult it is to be an “object” of the audience’s desire, however, it is complicated, talk about archetypes and stereotypes of women who are consumed to this degree and with certain expectations.

The topic of waifus is combined with the context of contemporary times that raises all types of parasocial relationships and itself generates roles and paradigms of what it means, implies and even what is the norm when being a certain “type of woman”…

Enjoy your waifus, but respect them, as well as the women around you.

