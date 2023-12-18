From January 1, 2024, passenger cars that do not pay the IVTM in the municipality of Madrid itself and are not registered for traffic in the municipality of Madrid will not be able to circulate on public and urban roads in the municipality of Madrid before December 31. from 2021; That is, they can only do so on roads that are not municipally owned, for example, the M-40, the M11, the M12 or the M13 and in under no circumstances will they be able to circulate on urban roads.

This is stated by the Association of Vehicles Affected by Environmental Restrictions (AVARM), who consider reminding citizens and the Madrid City Council that, due to the 2021 sustainable mobility ordinance, hundreds of thousands of cars, vans, trucks, buses and industrial vehicles that do not have the DGT environmental badge, but regularly undergo their ITV and whose owners normally have low purchasing power, will have the following circulation prohibitions.

Its effects will be for, for example, “workers from neighboring municipalities who come to work in Madrid daily or people who go for hospital consultations or treatments will have to spend double the time traveling, with the consequent detriment to the time of work and family conciliation. Only counting residents in the CAM and without the neighboring provinces represents 440,000 passenger cars. Also for the workshops and shops in the capital they will no longer have those clients from outside Madrid since clients will not be able to access them to make purchases of a certain volume,” they detail.

For this reason, AVARM indicates that to try to avoid this situation, details proposed by themselves should be taken into account, such as not extending the ZBE to the entire municipality of Madrid, but rather limiting them to the center of the city; prepare exhaustive pollution and economic reports that justify the expansion of the ZBE to the entire municipality and present a study that certifies that vehicles are the main cause of pollution in the city; allow circulation throughout the municipality to old vehicles that convert their vehicle to ECO fuels such as CNG or LPG or that install a particle filter, without taking into account the age of the vehicle, as is done in countries like Germany; as well as regulating limited access or exceptions according to certain situations.

And AVARM asks the Madrid City Council to reflect again on whether the measures it intends to take against vehicles without a DGT environmental label are fair and necessary in the face of all the damage and harm that it will cause to the citizens of this and other municipalities. «Especially because to get an idea of ​​the cost it will entail for businesses, workshops and the population in general, in December 2018 the study 'Impact on transportation of measures to improve air quality in cities' was presented. . Application to restrictions by engine category', prepared by researchers from the Higher Polytechnic School of Civil, Canal and Port Engineers of the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM)”, they explain.

The researchers evaluated the costs and benefits of prohibiting vehicles considered the most polluting from accessing the interior of the M-30 from 2025. «The main conclusion of this study was the negative impact that this measure could have on the economy; Compared to an approximate calculation of 61.8 million euros in savings, 81.6 million euros in cost could be produced, with an imbalance of almost 20 million euros. Concern for environmental improvement is understandable, but it cannot come at the expense of economic growth and social development,” they conclude.