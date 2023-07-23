Thus, he joins players like Leandro Paredes
The term undesirable is something that originated in the French press a year ago to refer to the discarded players from Paris Saint Germain. Now, while the club prepares for the pre-season tour of Japan, eyes are still on the sports city of the Parisians, where we find a series of “undesirables”
Next the “undesirables” of Paris Saint Germain
The Argentine midfielder is one of the undesirable players of Paris Saint Germain. Over the past week he has been one of the players who has trained alone outside the rest of the group, who trained normally in the sports city: last season he was on loan at Juventus
The German is a player who has not had a major role in the Paris Saint Germain squad and is now one more undesirable in the club from the French capital. Declaration of intent for this player and thus try to speed up the sale of him. In the 22/23 season he was on loan at Benfica
In his day he was a key piece of that Liverpool that managed to lift the Champions League, but now he is on the sidelines of the first team of Paris Saint Germain. The French do not have Wijnaldum and in this way they have let him know. Last season he played on loan at José Mourinho’s Roma
The 24-year-old French defender is one of the undesirables of Paris Saint Germain. Last season he played on loan at Strasbourg and now they want to show him the exit door of the club again.
The last player to enter this list of undesirables for Paris Saint Germain after all the controversy that is being generated around him. The Parisian club has already informed the Frenchman that he will spend the entire season in the stands if he does not finally renew with PSG.
