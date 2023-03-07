The obesity it is a serious health problem that should not be taken lightly. Uncontrolled weight gain can have a damaging effect on the human body, and sometimes it is irreversible.

In addition, obesity is the reason for several life-threatening diseases, including cancer.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 40% of all cancers are associated with being overweight and obese.

Obesity is linked to several types of cancer, including cancer of the breast, colon and rectum, uterus, gallbladder, stomach, kidney, liver, ovary, pancreas, thyroid, brain, and multiple myeloma.

How obesity increases the risk of cancer? Adipose tissue produces an excessive amount of estrogen which is associated with breast, endometrial and ovarian cancers.

Obese people have higher levels of insulin and insulin-like growth factors in their blood, which can lead to colon, kidney, and prostate cancer.

Obesity also leads to inflammatory conditions that increase the risk of various diseases, including cancer.

Risk factors for weight gain include birth weight, adult weight gain, and recurrent weight gain.

Weight can change over time, and if it’s not controlled or if it fluctuates over and over again, it increases the risk of cancer.

To control your weight, it’s important to maintain a healthy body mass index (BMI), which should be between 18.5 and 24.9. A BMI above 25 is considered overweight and above 30 is considered obese.

Weight and health can also be measured using waist measurement, with a healthy measurement being 40 inches for men and 35 inches for women.

Also, eating fruits and vegetables that are in season and minimizing the consumption of processed foods is one of the most effective methods of weight control. A balanced diet that includes fats, carbohydrates, and protein is key to maintaining a healthy body weight.

Physical activity is also important for weight control, and 150 minutes of exercise per week is recommended. Even brisk walking is effective for weight control.