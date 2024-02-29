They were an unexpected army, fighting with baseball bats, Molotov cocktails and plywood shields. But for Ukrainians, protesters who clashed with riot police in kyiv's main square A decade ago they were the first soldiers in a war that continues today.

In the 2014 Maidan uprising, Ukrainians took to the streets to protest President Viktor F. Yanukovych's decision to give up closer ties with Europe and instead align more closely with Moscow. In the final days of the uprising, police killed more than 100 protesters.

Their portraits now adorn a wall of honor at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in kyiv. They are the first to be shown, ahead of portraits of soldiers killed in the eight-year conflict in eastern Ukraine that served as a prelude to Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

This reflects the opinion held by many Ukrainians: they have 10 years of fighting Russia, not two.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine occurred in two phases, Ukrainians point out. The first was a decade ago, when Russian soldiers crossed the border shortly after Yanukovych was driven into exile, sparking war in the east. It was a military intervention not recognized by Moscow, shrouded in a fog of tricks and denials so improbable that few were fooled. But it still served to mitigate both the Ukrainian and international response.

The war turned two years ago into a brazen effort by Russia to militarily seize the territory. As the world marked the second anniversary of the Russian invasion, Ukrainians also remembered the anger and determination that fueled the 2014 uprising.

“We have always been fighting against Russia,” said Captain Oleh Voitsekhovsky, who protested on Maidan Square, fought in the war in the east and continues to fight today. His vision of Ukrainian history, he said, is one of a continuous struggle against Moscow.

In its final days, the 2014 uprising almost collapsed when protesters already occupied only a few hundred square meters of cobblestones and had resorted to burning tires to keep a giant bonfire burning that slowed down riot police.

Police snipers fired into crowds, leaving bodies strewn on the pavement in kyiv. The protest ended when the heads of the security services and the protest leaders reached an agreement and the police left the Capital. This left Yanukovych without protection and he fled to eastern Ukraine and then to Russia on February 24, 2014.

In an address to the nation commemorating the 10th anniversary of the events, President Volodymyr Zelensky drew a line between the Maidan uprising and the current trench war. Ukrainians will fight, he said, “in the squares, on the barricades and today on the front.”

When Russian tanks crossed the border two years ago, some 400,000 Ukrainians had already fought against the Russians in eastern Ukraine. By maintaining years of low-intensity warfare in the east, Russia had, paradoxically, prepared the Ukrainian military for a nationwide assault. Many veterans rejoined the Army.

“This was a big and unpleasant surprise for the Russians,” Captain Voitsekhovsky said. “We had combat experience. Nothing had to be explained. “We took up arms and we didn’t need help.”

Maidan also echoed Russia's war plans.

In the invasion, Russia sought to quickly capture the Capital with the aim of establishing a puppet Government. One plan identified by Ukrainian officials would have reinstated Yanukovych.

Ukraine is now on the defensive along its 1,000-kilometre front, fighting with dwindling ammunition and deep uncertainty about the future of US military and financial aid. But Ukrainians have fought against difficult odds before.

Sviatoslav Syry, who was beaten by riot police when he was a student protester in the square, was elected to a seat in Parliament and today fights in an artillery unit of the Ukrainian Army.

Maidan protesters were dismayed as riot police stormed the tent camp on the square in nighttime raids. “In the morning you think maybe it's all over,” he said. “But inside there is already anger and the desire to return.”

By: Andrew E. Kramer

The New York Times