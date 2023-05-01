Hours after Atlético Nacional beat Deportivo Independiente Medellín, the chaos in the capital of Antioquia.

As confirmed by the authorities, a serious barrabravas fight broke out at the height of the 70th race.

The balance of excesses produced by baristas from Atlético Nacional and Medellín is two dead and fourteen wounded.

Barristas killed after brawl

The pitched battle occurred in race 70.

As confirmed, the two baristas who died in the midst of the lack of control were Alejandro Gallego (25 years old) and Anderson Jaramillo (34 years old).

Gallego was a member of the Los del Sur bar and a member of the purslane collective in the municipality of Entrerrios. Among his friends, he was known as ‘Zombie’.

For his part, Jaramillo was a member of the Medellín barrabava. He was popularly known as ‘Ant’.

According to preliminary information, among the injured is a woman and a police assistant.

Authorities condemn what happened

The Governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria

Aníbal Gaviria, governor of Antioquia, rejected what happened through social networks.

“ABSURD that after a quiet spectacle on the field, in the stands and throughout the region during the night, it has been marred by the painful death of two people this morning,” Gaviria said.

ABSURD that after a quiet spectacle on the field, in the stands and throughout the region during the night, it has been marred by the painful death of two fans this morning. Solidarity with relatives of Anderson Jaramillo (34 years old) and Alejandro Gallego (25 years old) https://t.co/rQfodgVd6C — Aníbal Gaviria Correa (@anibalgaviria) April 30, 2023

For his part, Daniel Quintero Calle, mayor of Medellín, condemned the events and announced a 200 million reward to those who provide information to find the whereabouts of those responsible.

