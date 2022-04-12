Spring is a time of changes in the weather, in the same day it can rain and shine a radiant sun. Although more than one does not like it to rain, you have to continue with the day to day and, therefore, you surely want to know what tricks you should do so that your hair is not affected during the rainy days. Hair doesn’t usually react well to humidity, so stormy days can be a nuisance. All types of hair suffer from the effect of rain, but you can follow a series of tips to combat hair frizz. These are some tricks so that your hair does not frizz with the humidity of the rain:

1. Hydrate your hair well



Hydration is essential to avoid frizz. To do this, it is recommended to use a hair mask at least once a week. If your hair type is very dry and fragile, it is recommended that you keep the mask on your scalp for half an hour. The excessive use of irons or dryers can also favor the lack of hydration. To improve the hydration of the hair, you can opt for shampoos that combat humidity and favor the softness of the hair.

2. Dry your hair very well before leaving the house



It is often a tedious task, but it is essential to completely dry your hair before leaving home. Dry first gently with the towel and then with the dryer without leaving any wet strands. It is advisable to use a dryer with a diffuser, since these have a greater capacity to distribute the heat evenly throughout the head. If your hair suffers a lot from the heat, you can apply a heat protector, do not forget to direct the dryer towards the root and keep it at a considerable distance.

It is preferable that you wait a bit before leaving the house if you have just dried your hair. During that time you can take the opportunity to apply a serum to prevent frizz. On rainy days, do not handle your hair excessively with your hands if you do not want it to get more dirty than desired due to the natural oils found in them.

3. Do not brush the hair excessively



If you brush your hair excessively, you favor an increase in static electricity and also frizz. The most advisable option is to comb the hair once before leaving the house. A trick to avoid frizz is to replace plastic combs and brushes with others with natural bristles.

4. Use anti-frizz products



On humid days you can use ‘anti-frizz’ products such as shampoos, softeners or specialized serums to promote hydration. Anti-frizz products have a special formulation to seal the fiber and provide more density to the hair. To apply a serum or cream to the hair, you must do it from the middle to the ends and without using a lot of products.

5. Avoid using hats made of wool or synthetic fabrics



Hats made of wool and synthetic fabrics favor frizz and static electricity. For this reason, it is advisable to use other types of fabrics, especially on rainy days. Also the clothes that are usually used as bed linen also favor frizz.

6. Change your haircut



Very short layered haircuts add moisture to the hair, while long layers encourage volume. The best option against frizz is a long hair, since having a greater weight, it will better combat the effects of the rain. Shorter haircuts like pixie or garçon also provide better frizz control than other cuts like midi or bob cuts.

7. Pick up your hair



For rainy days, hair up. If you don’t want the rain to spoil your hair, you can put it up in a high bun or make a braid. This type of hairstyle is perfect for any occasion and the best thing is that it will keep your hair safe from the dreaded ‘frizz’.