The most important beauty pageant in the worldin which Camila Escribns will represent Peru, it is just around the corner and each and every one of the country representatives will give their all to take the crown, among them, Miss Portugal and Miss Netherlandsthe candidates transgender who make history by carrying high the name of their nation.

The transgender misses competing in Miss Universe 2023

Among the 84 competitors, there are Marina Machete and Rikkie Valerie Kolle, Miss Portugal and Miss Netherlandsrespectively, but it was in 2018, when Angela PonceMiss Spain, was the first trans woman in history to compete in the miss Universe. Five years later, the contest will have two more transgender candidates.

Where to watch Miss Universe 2023 LIVE?

He Miss Universe 2023 will take place in The Savior and will be transmitted by Telemundo at 7:00 p.m. Peruvian time.

Who is Marina Machete, Miss Portugal?

Marina Machete (28 years old) will represent Portugal at the beauty pageant:Proud to be the first trans woman to compete for the title of Miss Universe Portugal. For years it was not possible for me to participate and today I am proud to be part of this incredible group of finalists,” reads her Instagram post.

Who is Rikkie Valerie Kolle, Miss Netherlands?

Rikkie Valerie Kolle Has only 22 years and it is already grabbing various covers worldwide for the achievement it implies for the community LGTBIQ+ in terms of representation.

Who is Miss Peru 2023?

Camila Namie Escribens, niece of host Rebeca Escribens, is a Peruvian-American model, businesswoman, influencer and beauty queen. She is the current Miss Peru 2023.