The spokesperson for the Chilean Government, Camila Vallejo, said this Monday that the president’s visit to Washington Gabriel Boric He will focus mainly on economic and commercial issues, but he did not rule out addressing the conflict in the Middle East in a meeting with his American counterpart. Joe Biden.

“The economic agenda, investment and the concerns of our exporters will be addressed,” Vallejo announced at a press conference.

“We have products that are increasingly opening up to more international markets, that is why we need clearer, more transparent rules of the game that allow our entrepreneurs of different levels, not just the large ones, to have a better impact and better export capacity and investment at an international level,” added the spokesperson.

The president will travel to Washington on Wednesday and will hold a bilateral meeting on November 2 with Biden within the framework of the 200 years of bilateral relations between Chile and the United States and the 20 years of validity of the Free Trade Agreement.

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric.

Both leaders had already met at the IX Summit of the Americas which was held in 2022 in Los Angeles, California, but it is the first time that Boric will be received by Biden at the White House.

The FTA between Chile and the United States Last January it celebrated its 20th anniversary, a period in which Chilean exports other than copper to the United States tripled and grew at an average annual rate of 5.8%, according to data from the Chilean Government.

In 2022, trade between Chile and the United States reached $35.4 billion and Chile was the largest supplier to the United States. in products such as salmon fillets, fresh grapes, blueberries or salt.

Before returning to Chile, Boric will participate on November 3 along with other leaders from the region in the first APEP forum, an event launched by the United States last year to address economic inequality, promote regional economic integration and “restore faith in democracy” and which includes eleven countries on the continent.

Vallejo assured that this forum “is very relevant in the pro-investment agenda that the Government has raised in order to reactivate the economy, to generate greater economic development and bring more employment to our country.”The spokesperson also indicated that Boric is open to addressing with Biden the war between Israel and Hamas and the urgency of bringing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

US President Joe Biden in his address to the nation.

“We have said that it is as possible to condemn the violent and cruel attack by Hamas against Israelis as, at the same time, point out that it is not appropriate to violate international standards,” he added.

With nearly 500,000 people, Chile is a great refuge for the Palestinian community outside the Arab world, a migration that began at the end of the 19th century, when hundreds of Palestinians first escaped Ottoman domination, and which increased in the 20th century. with the Israeli occupation.

Chile recognized Palestine as a “free, independent and sovereign” State in 2011, during the first government of conservative Sebastián Piñera, and Boric is a recognized defender of the Palestinian cause and visited Palestine in 2018 when he was a deputy.

EFE