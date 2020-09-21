Before talks about schools in the Chancellery this Monday, Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek appealed to everyone to comply with the hygiene rules and thus to help maintain school operations in the corona pandemic. School is not an isolated event. “Through its behavior, society has a lot of control over how school operations will run in the next few months,” said the CDU politician to the German press agency.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), Karliczek, SPD leader Saskia Esken and the state ministers of education discuss the situation at schools in Corona times and further steps in school digitization in the evening. The school closings in spring revealed many deficits in this area.

Merkel called the date in her video podcast at the weekend “an important meeting”. Although the responsibility for schools lies with the federal states, it is now a matter of “doing everything together to ensure that children and young people are not the losers of the pandemic. This is also very important to me personally ”.

Before the talks in the Chancellery, representatives from the federal and state governments once again emphasized that school closings across the board, as in the spring, should be avoided. Bavaria’s Minister of Education and Cultural Affairs Michael Piazolo (Free Voters) told the dpa: “The entire school family agrees that we will maintain classroom teaching and no longer want schools to close.”

The meeting builds on a conversation between Merkel, Esken and several country representatives in August. At that time it was discussed, among other things, that for students a cheap mobile internet flat rate is to be offered and teachers in Germany are to be equipped with work laptops. The 500 million euros for the Service devices are to be financed from the EU’s Corona development program become. But that doesn’t exist yet. According to dpa information, it could be that the federal and state governments advance the money so that it goes faster.

Other topics are the Connection of schools to fast internet, the Further training and education of teachers and the Development of nationwide online educational content. Esken brought in on the weekend too free tutoring for disadvantaged students into the conversation.

What was already on the way during Corona

The billion-dollar funding program “Digital Pact Schools” (5.5 billion euros) for building the infrastructure at schools was increased by 500 million euros by the federal government in the wake of the Corona crisis. The schools can use the money to buy loan equipment for pupils in need in the event that distance learning takes place again. In addition, the training and financing of IT administrators are to be included in the funding catalog of the digital pact so that the technology in schools is looked after professionally. According to Karliczek, a corresponding agreement between the federal government and the federal states is “almost ready for signature”.

The German Teachers Association and the Education and Science Union had recently spoken of progress in school digitization. However, there is still a lot of room for improvement. Hesse’s minister of culture, Alexander Lorz (CDU), told the dpa before the meeting: “Our problem at the moment is not the money. Our problem is actually the implementation. ”30 to 40,000 schools and 800,000 teachers in Germany, there is a“ thick board ”to drill. “Even if we have now screwed on a much larger drill and have significantly increased the number of strokes, it will still take a while until we are through the board.”

Demands from teachers’ associations

Talking about schools and digital equipment could only be a first step, said the deputy chairman of the German Federation of Trade Unions, Elke Hannack, of the dpa. “We still need a real Corona education summit this autumn, because the Corona crisis is affecting day-care centers, schools, vocational training, further education and universities alike.” The employees in the education system, parents, schoolchildren, students and trainees should also have their say .

The German Association of Philologists, which represents high school teachers, called for ventilation concepts for all schools in view of the likely increase in infection rates in winter. “This ranges from the simple repair of windows that cannot be opened to mobile room fans to short-term structural ventilation measures,” said chairwoman Susanne Lin-Klitzing of the dpa. The federal government must provide appropriate financial aid for this. (dpa)