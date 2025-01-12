The third consecutive final in Saudi Arabia between Barcelona and Real Madrid will not serve to modify excessively the list of the twenty top scorers of the Spanish Super Cupbut yes so that the whites equal the Blaugrana in the competition’s record and so that Ancelotti becomes the most successful coach of the tournament alongside Guardiola and Cruyff.

All this, of course, in the event that Chamartín’s men win a title that they already won last year, precisely against their eternal rival, the club that leads the ranking of conquests in what is known as the first title of the year on the national soccer scene. The resolution will take place this Sunday, January 12 at 8:00 p.m. at the King Abdullah Sports City of Jeddah City.

In the event that Hansi Flick’s men are crowned as the Spanish super champions, the culé entity would achieve his fifteenth titlefor the thirteen that the Paseo de la Castellana team has, the three from Athletic de Bilbao and the same number for Deportivo de la Coruña, the Galician team being the only one that has won in those editions that it has played.

Messi is the king of the Spanish Super Cup

Between 2005 and 2019, Barcelona won 8 of the 14 trophies with which it leads the record of this competition. Precisely a stage in which Lionel Messi shone with his own lightthe competition’s all-time top scorer, and the tournament’s most successful player, with eight goals.









#EYEYEYEY – Messi (14 goals) has (at least) twice as many goals as any other player in the history of the Spanish Super Cup. He is followed by Raúl (7), Beguiristain (6) and Stoichkov (6). pic.twitter.com/RfCtCaAWor — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) January 9, 2020

Lionel Messi is the top scorer history of the competition and the most successful player, with eight titles. To have a true dimension of the figures of the Argentine star, it is enough to say that the second classified is Raul Gonzalezfrom Real Madrid, with 7, half.

The current Inter Miami player stands out for his double in the second leg against Real Madrid played at the Camp Nou in 2011when he led Barcelona to a title with that pair of spectacular goals and an assist for Iniesta to open the scoring.

After the World champion with Argentina and the Madrid legend, who scored two great goals against Barça in the second leg of the 1997 final at the Bernabéu, he stands Karim Benzemawith the same many as the Madrid player. The Frenchman, now in the ranks of Al-Ittihad Jeddah Club, is Madrid’s second all-time scorer with 354 goals, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, and was key in the 2017 final against Barça.

Six active players among the top twenty scorers in the Super Cup

They follow in fourth and fifth position Txiki Begiristain and Hristo Stoichkovwith six. The Bulgarian, a football classic of the nineties, had a memorable performance in the second leg of the 1994 final with Real Zaragoza, played at the Camp Nou. Barça had won 2-0 away in Zaragoza, with a goal from Stoichkov. But at home they lost 5-4 in a match in which the temperamental footballer scored a double.​

Lionel Messi – 14 goals in 19 games played

Raúl González – 7 goals in 12 games played

Karim Benzema – 7 goals in 13 games played

Hristo Stoichkov – 6 goals in 10 games played

Txiki Begiristain – 6 goals in 12 games played

Frédéric Kanouté – 5 goals in 2 games played

Aritz Aduriz – 4 goals in 2 games played

Robert Lewandowski – 4 goals in 4 games played

Antoine Griezmann – 4 goals in 6 games played

Cristiano Ronaldo – 4 goals in 7 games played

Vinicius – 4 goals in 8 games played

José Mari Bakero – 4 goals in 11 games played

Xavi Hernández – 4 goals in 14 games played

Francisco Higuera – 3 goals in 2 games played

Ronaldo Nazário – 3 goals in 3 games played

Ruud van Nistelrooy – 3 goals in 3 games played

Emilio Butragueño – 3 goals in 4 games played

Juan Esnáider – 3 goals in 4 games played

Raúl García – 3 goals in 6 games played

Giovanni Silva – 3 goals in 5 games played

In sixth place is the first player who does not belong to either Madrid or Barcelona: Frédéric Kanouté. The former Sevilla player has five goals in the competition, and together with the Brazilian Luis Fabiano formed one of the best forwards that Sevilla had in its history.

Among the protagonists of this Sunday’s duel, only one is on the list Robert Lewandowski and Viniciuswho occupy eighth and eleventh place in the classification, while there are six active players, with the inclusion of Antoine Griezmann in ninth place, and Cristiano Ronaldo in the tenth, all of them with four goals.