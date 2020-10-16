The sale is going to start on Flipkart and Amazon before Diwali. In this cell you will get many important things at cheap prices. The most special will be smartphones, in which heavy discounts will be given. In this cell, the smartphone company will offer many great offers on its handsets from Samsung to Poco. Let’s know which are the top 5 smartphone deals on both platforms.

These are the top 5 smartphones on Amazon

1. In this sale of Amazon, you will get the opportunity to buy iPhone 11 for just Rs 47,999.

2. In this cell, you will get a discount of up to Rs 5000 on OnePlus 8 series.

3. Samsung’s flagship smartphones will get a huge discount of up to 34 thousand rupees.

4. In this festive sale of Amazon, Samsung Galaxy M51 with 7000 mAh battery, you will get a discount of Rs 6500 at 12 months no cost EMI.

5. In this cell, 12 months no cost emi and a discount of up to Rs 23000 will also be available on Oppo’s smartphones.

These are the top 5 smartphones offered on Flipkart

1. In Poco M2 Pro Sale, you will get a chance to buy for Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 16,999. At the same time, you can get an additional benefit of up to Rs 13,350 by buying this phone in the exchange offer.

2. In this cell, you can buy Samsung Galaxy S20 + smartphone after discount for Rs 77,999. The actual price of this phone was Rs 83,000 on Flipkart but this phone is being discounted in the cell.

3. In this cell you can buy Realme C12 priced at Rs 10,999 for just Rs 8,999.

4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, you will be able to buy 54,999 rupees in this cell.

5. In this cell, Samsung Galaxy S20 + will get a chance to buy for Rs 49,999.

