We know that Elon Musk is very rich, but who else is in the list of the richest car magnates?

Establishing a new car brand can end in a fiasco (see Lightyear), but you can also enter the list of the richest people in the world. We now know that Elon Musk succeeded, but there are still a few car moguls who have become extremely rich in the last few years.

Forbes keeps a close eye on the wealth of the rich of the earth and thus compiles the list of Richest People in the World together. That is an interesting list anyway, but today we are looking specifically at the wealthy from the automotive sector.

1.Elon Musk

$180 billion (€165 billion)

The number 1 can of course only be one person: the big boss of Tesla, SpaceX and – last but not least – Twitter. He is currently worth $180 billion, which is nearly $40 billion less than last year. Nevertheless, he is still the second richest man in the world.

2. Robin Zeng

$33.4 billion (€30.6 billion)

The number two is immediately an unknown name. Robin Zeng hails from Hong Kong and is the founder of CATL, one of the largest battery manufacturers in the world. As with Tesla, the price fell sharply in 2022, so Zeng saw his assets dwindle. He is currently still the number 38 in the world.

3. Susanne Klatten

$27.4 billion (€25.1 billion)

If the last name Klatten doesn’t ring a bell, the name de Quandt probably does. Susanne is a member of the Quandt family and therefore has a share of 19.2% BMW inherited. This makes her the richest woman in Germany.

4. Stefan Quandt

$24.6 billion (€22.5 billion)

Susanne is closely followed by her brother Stefan, who owns 23.6% of BMW. This makes him the largest shareholder. His total wealth is nevertheless slightly smaller than that of his sister, but with $ 24.6 billion he can not complain either.

5. Li Shufu

$19 billion (€17.4 billion)

The name Li Shufu probably doesn’t mean much to you, but he is one of the biggest car moguls of the moment. Li founded Geely in 1986 at the age of 23, which is now a mega-corporation. The Chinese also has a share of 9.7% Mercedes Benz.

6. Wangchuanfu

$18.7 billion (€17.1 billion)

Another Chinese car magnate is Wang Chuanfu. He is the founder of BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams. That has worked out quite well, because Wang has gone from $ 4.4 billion to $ 18.7 billion in the past 3 years.

7. Huang Shilin

$15.2 billion (€13.9 billion)

Huang Shilin is a colleague of the number two on this list. He is the Vice President of CATL. He has a 12% stake in the company.

8. Wei Jianjun & family

$14.5 billion (€13.3 billion)

The list of richest car magnates is dominated by the Chinese: the number 8 also comes from the Far East. He is the chairman of Great Wall Motors. This is a brand that we are not yet familiar with in Europe, but that is doing very good business in China.

9. Lu Xiangyang

$13.2 billion (€12.1 billion)

Lux Xiangyang is the cousin of BYD founder Wang Chuanfu. In the early days he invested in his cousin’s company and that did him no harm. In addition, Lu has shares in large lithium and cobalt mines.

10. Shadid Khan

$12.1 billion (€11.1 billion)

Shadid Khan was born in Pakistan, but left for the US at the age of 16 to pursue the American Dream. He started as an employee at Flex-N-Gate, an auto parts supplier, which he later bought and grew.

Source: Forbes

Photo credit: Daniel Oberhaus (2018)

