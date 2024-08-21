A report issued by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English), revealed which are Top 10 causes of death in the United States and some are unexpected. It is worth noting that the study corresponds to the year 2023 and these are provisional data.

According to the report, more than 3,000,000 people died in the country during 2023. Despite the large numbers, The overall mortality rate was 6.1% lower than in 2022. In addition, the study was conducted using death certificates for deaths that occurred among U.S. residents in the United States. during January-December 2023therefore they are provisional.

The final numbers will be announced in November of this yearbut by 2023, the top 10 causes of death were:

Heart disease Cancer Unintentional injuries Attacks Chronic lower respiratory tract diseases Alzheimer Diabetes Nephropathy Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis Covid-19

The numbers of the main causes of death are overwhelming: Heart disease caused 680,909 deaths. While the cancer was located in the second placebut by a small margin, causing 613,331 deaths. The podium is completed by the unintentional injuriesbut with a much smaller number: 222,518 people died.

One of the most important changes the report showed was the clear reduction in deaths caused by COVID-19. Since in 2022the disease ranked fourth on the table of leading causes of death in the United States, causing 245,614 deaths, while in this latest report it fell to tenth place with 76,446.

The list is completed by the attacks, in fourth place, with just under 160,000 deaths from this cause. respiratory problemsvery common, caused around 150,000; while the Alzheimer’s110,000 deaths. Finally, diabetesthe nephropathy and; the liver diseases and cirrhosis, below 100,000 deaths