The arrival of new games to the service xbox game pass is always an exciting time for subscribers. Each month, Microsoft announces a selection of titles that will add to the service’s already impressive library. From exciting AAA releases to charming indies, the variety of options caters to the tastes of gamers of all styles.

This constant update of content keeps the game experience fresh, encouraging the exploration and discovery of new virtual worlds every time.

Here’s the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in early August:

August 1 Sky blue Console, PC, Cloud

August 3 A Short Hike Console, PC, Cloud

August 8 Broforce Forever Console, PC, Cloud

August 9 Airborne Kingdom Console, PC, Cloud

August 10 Limbo Console, PC, Cloud

August 15 everspace 2 Xbox Series X, Series S, Cloud

In addition to these new additions, we also know that four games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on August 15, including titles like Death Stranding (PCs) and Midnight Fight Express. All of these games will be discounted by at least 20% until they leave the service.

Via: Xbox

Editor’s note: Sky blue I had already been in the service, broforce It has always caught my attention, nothing spectacular this month but let’s hope for a strong season very soon.