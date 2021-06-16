When a professional receives a job offer, they usually know the responsibilities of the position, also some of the conditions, such as the salary and the type of contract. In addition, they usually have references about the reputation of the company and about the possibilities of promotion. But before making the final decision, you must ask yourself three questions that most workers point to as the basis of future job satisfaction: Does the salary fit the category? Will it be easy to reconcile with personal and family life? , and finally, what is the work environment like?

Remuneration remains the main criterion for accepting an offer. This is demonstrated by the report Employer Brand Research 2021, of the human resources company Randstad, in which the salary was cited by 70% of the 9,973 professionals interviewed in Spain between January and February 2021. But other factors that have little to do with income are gaining ground in this new scenario: the possibility of conciliation Family was mentioned by 66% of those questioned and that of working in a pleasant environment by 64%.

Many companies take these and other aspects into account to enhance their appeal and attract the best professionals and, above all, retain them. “It is urgent to pay attention to the element of conciliation, among others, which may weigh on the ability not only to attract the talent but also retention ”, indicates Oriol Mas, CEO of Randstad Direct, Training and Human Capital Consulting. For this reason, workers have the opportunity today to assess factors that go beyond the economic, before accepting a job offer.

1. The salary: how much and of what type?

Currently there are multiple tools to find out if the position to which you are seeking is adequately paid. LinkedIn Salary allows you to know the salary based on the offers published in the professional network based on the position and the location of the position.

The Salary guide interactive of the employment consultancy Hays offers the bands in which the annual emoluments move for predefined job categories, in addition to data on the evolution of each sector; the Remuneration study Michael Page analyzes 17 work areas based on her experience as a human resources consultant, and the Report on salary trends Randstad presents information on salary bands for 247 positions in 13 sectors.

Both this last document and the LinkedIn tool take into account the geographical area, a factor that is decisive in the salary. In large capitals, for example, wages are usually higher because so is the cost of living.

In kind: flexible payments

Companies offer their employees payments in kind through flexible compensation plans. Normally, these are products and services that the company hires at a better price than the market price, when doing so collectively. This is the case of menus and restaurant vouchers, pension plans and the life insurances or health. This supposes both a saving for the professional and a reduction in the taxes that he must pay, since the salary for which he is taxed is lower, since he has dedicated a part to the payment of these services, the amount of which will be less than if the hired individually.

70% of Spanish workers say that their company offers this type of remuneration, according to the study Infoempleo Adecco from 2020; and 37% of employees benefit from them. The health insurance private, restaurant vouchers and external training are the most mentioned by the interviewees.

2. Possibility of reconciling

Before accepting a job, it is advisable to ask about all the work factors that can interfere with the development of personal and family life, such as the obligation to travel for work on a regular basis. To facilitate the balance between both facets, many companies contemplate measures such as the reduction of working hours or the possibility of having certain flexibility, especially in the hours of entry and exit.

It is important to know the company’s stance on overtime and communicating with employees after hours. The workers have the right to digital disconnect once the shift is over, which means that they cannot be subjected to the pressure that the company may have to continue giving instructions or requesting their attention when they are no longer working. The technology consultancy Capgemini pointed out in mid-2020 that 56% of the professionals who felt the most tired attributed it to the permanent connection.

The possibilities of conciliation They occur more frequently in larger companies, especially in the past year, according to the study The most positive balance, prepared by the Red Cross, which determined that 92% of the companies that have implemented additional measures related to the organization of time to favor work-life balance in 2020 have a workforce of more than 250 people.

Telecommuting option

“The situation derived from the pandemic has taught us that there are alternative ways of working that allow us to better reconcile and work with very reasonable levels of productivity,” says Mas. According to Randstad, 43% of those surveyed are attracted to this modality, especially women (47%, compared to 40% of men).

However, the prospects of continuing with the levels of telecommuting reached in the last year, in which one million professionals were added, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), are lower in large companies, especially in the public sphere, according to the IV Study on the state of digitization of companies and public administrationsby Vodafone.

Juan Vicente Martínez, director of the human capital area of ​​the Mercer consultancy, warns that for the correct performance of remote work, the conditions between the worker and the company must be clear. “Some sectors such as banking have already recently regulated it in their sectoral collective agreement. In other cases, it is the organizations themselves that are defining it in the absence of regulation ”, he explains.

3. Well-being

Working in a pleasant environment improves the mood, physical and mental state of the employee and facilitates the relationship with colleagues and, therefore, the management of work teams, according to Adecco. It is also an aspect that many workers worry about, as shown by the fact that it occupies the third position of the essential criteria that the professionals surveyed by Randstad ask of employment.

The implementation of programs with activities that promote healthy habits is for Raquel Davó, ESIC Business & Marketing School professor and senior management emotional trainer, an engine that generates a positive atmosphere. The expert highlights activities such as nutrition workshops, physical exercise routines during the working day, spaces to relax or meditate and even physiotherapy services, as means to achieve it.