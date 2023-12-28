He conflict between Israel and Hamas -the latter considered a terrorist organization by the European Union- has left a large number of people dead and injured every day, and it is something that does not seem to stop, because according to the highest authority of the Israeli army, will continue for “many more months.”

Herzi Halevi, Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)stated in a press conference that the war will continue for longer to ensure that Israeli military “achievements” “are maintained for much longer.”

When it comes to completely dismantling a terrorist organization, you have to be constant and determined in the fight.

Halevi also noted that “there are no magic bullets or shortcuts when it comes to completely dismantling a terrorist organization, except to be constant and determined in the fight“.

This war takes 83 days of conflictsince it began on October 7, 2023, when the Hamas organization carried out an attack that left more than 1,200 dead and around 240 kidnapped, of whom 132 are still held hostage in Gaza.

Since then, Israel has provided a response in the form of bombings and military raids that have caused a large number of Palestinian people and families had to move.

Mourners attend the funeral of four Palestinians killed during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank.

More than 21,000 dead in the conflict between Israel and Hamas

According to the report this Thursday, December 28, from the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian Strip, the Death toll in Gaza due to Israel's military offensive exceeds 21,300 and the injured are more than 55,600. According to information from Efe, the majority of dead and injured are women and children.

Furthermore, more than 140 health facilities and 104 ambulances have been attacked 'deliberately' since the beginning of the Israeli offensive, which has caused most of them to be out of service.

The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health also indicated that: “The Israeli occupation repeatedly attacks the vicinity of the Nasser Medical Complex and the Red Crescent-affiliated Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yuni.”

The deadliest year for children in the West Bank and Jerusalem was 2023

Grave violations against children, including murder and mutilation, are unacceptable

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) denounced that, due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, 2023 became the deadliest year for children from the West Bank and east Jerusalem, as reported by Efe.

“This year has been the deadliest for children (…) conflict-related violence has reached unprecedented levels,” the UNICEF report noted, as at least 124 Palestinian children and six Israelis were killed so far this year.

The report also indicated that minors live in constant fear and “are afraid to even go to school or play outdoors due to the threat of shootings and other acts of violence related to the conflict.”

In addition, Unicef ​​also stated that at least 83 children have been murdered in the last three monthsa shocking figure, as it is “more than double the number of children murdered in all of 2022.”

Because of this, Unicef ​​noted that: “Serious violations against children, particularly murder and mutilation, are unacceptable. Unicef ​​calls on all parties to fulfill their obligations under international human rights law and to protect children.” children from conflict-related violence.

Palestinian children now living in makeshift shelters in the Gaza Strip.

*with information from Efe

