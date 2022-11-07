The Christmas Lottery Draw is an event known to millions of people. Every year, a few days before the celebration of Christmas Day, a large number of participants are aware of what is happening at the Teatro Real in Madrid. For many, it is seen as an event in which luck can take its side and brighten up the winter holidays with a sum of money, greater or lesser depending on the prize obtained for the tenth, but which can make these dates more special.

For this reason, many, hoping that luck will smile on them, resort to superstitions or buy tenths with special numbers to attract the goddess fortune. In case you are looking for a specific ending, from THE TRUTH you can locate the numbers of the Christmas Lottery 2022.

However, despite being one of the most iconic draws in Spain, many of the players are not familiar with the terms used to designate the elements necessary to carry out this raffle.

What terms should they know?



In this Christmas Lottery dictionary we are going to explain some of the terms designated to name the most characteristic elements of this draw. This guide is going to be divided into the words related to the ticket, with the prizes of the Christmas Draw and, finally, other terms that can be heard during its celebration.

Regarding the terms related to the ticket, you have to know how to distinguish between tenths, ticket, series, fraction and participation. First of all, tenth is the name given to the ticket and corresponds to one tenth of a lottery ticket, while a ticket is 10 tenths that share both the same number and the series (number of times a number is repeated. Tickets are usually numbered from 00,000 to 99,999). On the other hand, the fraction is the identification number of the 10 tenths of the same ticket and its function is to make all the tenths different even though they share the same number. Finally, the participations are fractions of a tenth, that is, they are divided into smaller parts and frequently with a donation for the organizer.

Regarding the prizes, the following stand out: the Gordo, which is the first prize of the Christmas Lottery; the approximations, referring to the numbers before and after the first, second and third prizes; the pedrea, which are the minor prizes that are distributed and that correspond to 100 euros to the tenth; and reimbursement or return of the amount gambled that corresponds to the last figure of the Gordo.

During the draw, some elements are also used that have somewhat peculiar names and that many do not know. Keep in mind that before the event starts, the balls are placed in the lyres, the place where the balloons ordered for verification are placed, before they are introduced into the drums, these in turn are held by what are known as umbrellas. Another term that may also be unknown is hopper, the place or container where the organizers move the balls. In addition, the winning balls leave the drum through a tube known as a trumpet to make their first stop in the cup, which is the container from which the children of San Ildefonso collect them.