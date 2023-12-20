You can make a car hobby as expensive as you want, and this is the only argument hobbyists need to empty their savings account. You need to have a serious Christmas budget if you want to be able to tick things off the car enthusiast's wish list. And if you think that your partner really doesn't have such expensive things, then we applaud your naivety.

Besides the fact that the things that a car-loving family member, acquaintance or partner would like to have are probably too expensive for Christmas, the wishes are also very specific. A new bottle of car shampoo might be a nice (and affordable) gift, but make sure the brand matches the rest of the items. The same goes for tools, to name but a few. Car geeks have a favorite brand for everything.

But whatever you do, don't buy any of the gifts below, unless it's meant to be ironic. But rather give a pair of good socks or an interesting book. Or sponsor a tank of 102 petrol from Germany, that's always a good idea. Except for diesel drivers. These are the ten worst Christmas gifts for a car enthusiast.

A set of universal floor mats

A set of universal floor mats is the most effective way to make an interior look tired in one fell swoop. The inside of the car immediately looks crumpled and it can also be quite unsafe. These mats are often loose and can end up near the pedals, causing the accelerator to stick or the brake to not be used properly. No, don't.

A turbo kit from AliExpress

It would be nice if you could double the power of your car for 600 euros and a weekend of work. If something sounds too good to be true, it always is. Especially with cars. The only thing you get with a cheap turbo kit is a lot of frustration because it doesn't fit, extra costs because things are missing and then sadness because everything goes wrong.

Cheap crap from your favorite Chinese website

Websites such as Temu and Wish are full of interesting gadgets for car enthusiasts and for the agreed budget you can order almost a container full. For example, a fan that you place between the air filter and the engine, which is supposedly an electric turbo. All this upgrade does is open the door to vague electrical problems if you don't connect it properly.

Stickers and badges

Hilarious of course, a V12 badge from the Halfords on a run-down Ford Ka. But if it's not a piece of cake without value, unofficial badges have no place on a car. Maybe it's nice for the toolbox, but here too the following applies: if it is a box from a specific brand with some value, the thing should be cherished.

An outdated navigation system

Just because Pietje doesn't have a navigation system in his car doesn't mean he wants one for Christmas. Pietje just uses Google Maps on his phone. Maybe a good phone holder is a better idea. But also check here: does Pietje want to attach it to the windshield with a suction cup, or does he want to clamp it in the ventilation grilles (or is he afraid of scratches on the plastic?).

A scale model in the wrong size

Scale models are a deep dark hole into which you can disappear for days. It really is a subculture, so just ordering a scale model might not be a good idea. You will soon buy the wrong brand or the wrong bowl. As ungrateful as it may sound, perhaps a gift voucher for a beautiful model is a better idea.

Cheap cleaning products

We already mentioned it in the introduction to this article, but car enthusiasts are often like penguins. Once they are hooked on one brand, they want exactly that brand. Maybe they like the smell of the shampoo best, or the bottles look best in the garage. It is wise to first research the brand that is already in the cleaning collection.

A Rituals package

Not that this has anything to do with cars, but has anyone really ever been happy with such a gift set from Rituals? So neither does the car enthusiast. Nothing says 'I forgot to buy something or I didn't bother to think of something' like a set of slightly too small bottles of care products. It was probably still in the closet somewhere.

Everything that isn't a Porsche 911 GT3 RS

This list may make car enthusiasts seem like a bunch of ungrateful and spoiled brats, but it's really not that difficult to shop for gifts. Just buy a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and you'll never go wrong. If necessary, you combine your budget with that of other family members to arrive at 350,000 euros together. You want to show that you care about someone, right?

Pen to remove scratches

As a rule, if something works well, then the professionals would use it. Why do you spend 200 euros at a good repair shop to repair a scratch, if this could also be done with a 3 euro pen? No, everything they used to give you Phone Sell tried to sell you, you better stay away. A voucher for a polishing job is a better gift.