The demand for classic cars in Germany remains high and the number of searches is almost constant, reports Mobile.de – Germany’s largest car portal. The most sought after classic car is a Porsche.

On average, Germans looking for a classic car look for a model that costs €34,308. According to the definition of opinion magazine Focus, which commissioned the research, classic cars are models that are at least 30 years old. For the age of youngtimers (15 years and older in the Netherlands), the average price is only 7,832 euros.

30,000 vintage cars on Mobile.de

"The average price for a classic car was only 1.6 percent lower compared to a year earlier," analysts from mobile.de report. In July, more than 30,000 vintage cars – with an age of at least 30 years – and approximately 59,000 youngtimers were on sale. on the list. The most popular classic cars – measured by the number of advertisements viewed – almost all come from Germany, with one exception for a car with a huge engine capacity.

Porsche 996

The Porsche 911 of the 964 generation (model year 1989 to 1994) is the most sought-after classic car, closely followed by the relatively affordable Opel Kadett. The American Ford Mustang with its large V8 engine comes in a surprising third place. But the VW Beetle, the Mercedes 190 (Baby-Benz), the BMW 325i and the angular VW Bulli T3 bus are also in the top ten.

Volkswagen T4 bus

When it comes to youngtimers, the Porsche 911 from the 996 generation (1997 to 2006) is the most popular. The first generation of the 911 with a water-cooled boxer engine and the infamous 'fried egg headlights' is not necessarily the most beautiful 911, but compared to older 911 generations it is a lot cheaper and technically better suited for everyday use. In second place are the Volkswagen T4 bus and the BMW 5 Series, especially as a 520i with a six-cylinder engine. Also in the top 10 are the BMW 3 Series, the Audi TT, the Audi A4 and the Audi A6.