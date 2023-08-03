“No, you go first.” Not really a common sentence in the queue of a supermarket, but it is when it comes to a switch to electric. Of course it is also exciting to say goodbye to ‘vroom vroom’ and hello to the silence. Fortunately, there is a middle ground: the hybrid.

If you are ready to make the big step, you want to do it right the first time. A small electric motor that you don’t feel or that you can’t drive out of the street yet, that’s no use to you. That’s why you need one of the hybrids with the largest electric range. At the moment, these are the ten models that squeeze the most kilometers out of their battery.

10. BMW X1: 81 – 92 kilometers

BMW’s smallest SUV can now be ordered as a full EV, but it is also available as a plug-in hybrid, including the option to drive fully electrically. It is available in two variants: the xDrive25e (with a range between 83 and 92 kilometers) and the xDrive30e (with a range between 81 and 88 kilometers). Both versions get a 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor that draws its energy from a 14.2 kWh battery. Charging is possible with up to 7.4 kW.

9. BMW 2 Series Active Tourer: 87 – 93 kilometers

We too had almost forgotten that this thing exists, but BMW’s MPV apparently still rolls on. This is the second generation where there are two plug-in hybrid options: the 225e and 230e. The extreme range figures are also specified for this car, depending on options and wheel size. The 225e comes between 87 and 92 kilometers on electricity, the 230e between 87 and 93 kilometers.

Again, charging takes up to 7.4kW, meaning it takes two and a half hours to recharge the battery. If you plug it in at home, it takes just under eight hours. Oh, by the way, the battery has moved, giving more space in the Active Tourer. Party.

8. Mercedes GLE 350 de: 100 kilometers

Fancy a Mercedes GLC, but would you prefer something even bigger? Mercedes also offers the GLE as a PHEV. With this 350 de you can drive electrically just as far as with its little brother – 100 kilometers to be precise. It is important to know that this GLE only has five seats (there are also versions with seven seats).

7. Skoda Superb: 100* kilometers

We admit that we are a little ahead of things with the Skoda Superb. You can already see it in the photo above: the final product of Skoda has yet to be presented. That will happen sometime in November. For the time being, Skoda promises that the new plug-in hybrid Superb will have a range of 100 kilometers. This is based on ‘the expected maximum range according to WLTP’, Skoda reports.

What we do know for sure is that the new Superb will have a 25.7-kWh battery (instead of the 12.7-kWh battery of its predecessor). You can also charge with a 50-kW DC charger. At home you can install a wallbox that can supply up to 11 kW of power, instead of 3.6 kW. We dare not promise that you can order the Superb in this camouflage color scheme.

6. BMW X5: 102 – 110 kilometers

Earlier this year, the BMW X5 received a facelift, but it was the updates under the skin that stood out for us. More specifically: the improvements to the xDrive50e plug-in hybrid. The 3.0-liter six-in-line with two turbos and the electric motor now produce 489 hp and 700 Nm together. In addition, the battery has grown by a quarter to a capacity of 25.7 kWh and you can charge it with 7.4 kW.

The result on the road is that the 0-to-100 time has been reduced to 4.8 seconds. In electric mode you can reach between 102 and 110 kilometers and the top speed is limited to 140 km/h. Certainly not bad for a building on wheels with a dry weight of 2,495 kilos.

5. Mercedes C 300 e: 111 kilometers

Earlier we compared the C 300 e sedan with its arch rival: the BMW 330e. In the end, the C 300 e had to lose out, although it was very close. But what if you need a slightly larger C-class? Then you go for the cooler (no doubt about it) C 300 e Estate. It offers 111 kilometers of range and a 360-liter trunk (compared to 315 liters in the sedan).

4. Range Rover P440e / P510e: 121 kilometers

Looking for something that you can visit your friends from the Gooi with? The fifth generation of the Range Rover is also available as a plug-in hybrid Sport. That model has just a little more driving range on electricity, but the ‘regular’ Range Rover can also be there, with 121 kilometers of electric range. Also nice: you no longer have to call it Land Rover Range Rover.

The RaRo draws power from a 38-kWh battery that is fully charged within an hour on a 50-kW DC charger. Or five hours if you hang it on a 7 kW wallbox. Is this the best luxury car in the world? And why does the CJIB dislike him so much? You can read that in our review of the Range Rover P440e.

3. Range Rover Sport P440e / P510e: 128 kilometers

As we announced: the plug-in hybrid Range Rover Sport. This is further on electricity because it weighs less and is more streamlined than its big brother. In total, he therefore saves 7 kilometers further. Its 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol engine, together with the electrical system, provides a total output of 460 hp.

According to Range Rover, the customer could make three-quarters of his trips completely electrically. That would be quite an achievement. Those who prefer to throw themselves into the deep end right away can also wait until the fully electric Range Rover is available. It should be revealed sometime next year.

2. Mercedes GLC 300 de: 130 kilometers

The Mercedes GLC has strengthened its position as a bestseller within the brand in recent years. Based on this list, it is not surprising to look for a reason. For the maximum electric range you must have this: the GLC 300 de. In addition to an electric motor, it also has a 2.0-liter turbo diesel. In total you should be able to travel 130 kilometers without using a drop of fuel.

It has a 31.2 kWh battery that is full in 30 minutes when you charge it with a 60 kW fast charger. It takes a little longer if you use an 11-kW AC charger. Still, imagine how jealous all the other parents in the school yard will be when they see you coming into this.

1. Polestar 1: 150 kilometers

‘Huh, a Polestar? Aren’t they all fully electric?’ Certainly not. You can see the first car of the Volvo sister above and it is indeed a hybrid. A 2.0-liter four-cylinder produces 309 horsepower and is aided by an electric motor. The secret behind the Polestar 1’s impressive range lies in its T-shaped 34-kWh battery. It is located in the center and behind the rear seats.

All 1,500 copies of the first Polestar have been sold, so you have to go to the second-hand market to get one somewhere. Unless you get Chris Harris to sell you his. You do need deep pockets for it. The 1,500 first owners each paid 155,000 euros for their smooth coupe. For that they have the largest range of all hybrids at the moment.