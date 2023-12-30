Of course we had our list, but the only ones who know it better are the F1 drivers themselves. Who are the ten best drivers according to the drivers themselves?

Formula 1 used to be a bit boring in the winter. And now it still is, but Liberty Media tries to do everything it can to keep us interested in the sport. There are the obligatory overviews and retrospectives. But there is also room for some forced fun such as the Secret Santa video. Charles Leclerc giving Guanyu Zhou a nude calendar of his teammate Bottas. Hilarity.

More interesting is of course who the F1 drivers are actually find the best driver yourself. Because yes, of course every F1 driver must consider himself the best. But at the end of December, the reality also dawns on them that Max Verstappen is simply better. The only thing that could have kept him from P1 is if he were a huge creep and they had turned it into a popularity contest in the F1 click. But fortunately; Not surprisingly, Verstappen is also put in P1 by his colleagues. Give the man his flowers.

The man in P2 is the only one who did not vote. That is Lewis Hamilton. The British veteran often withdraws from these types of festivities. But nevertheless, the other drivers clearly respect his skills. Teammate Russell is surprisingly not even on the card.

The podium is completed by the other veteran, in the form of Fernando Alonso. Not surprising, because the Spaniard achieved several podiums last season and decimated teammate Lance Stroll. Now he has also been defeated by Perez and Vettel in the past. But still a lot less hard than by Alonso. The Spaniard seems to be able to continue in the premier class for years to come if he wants.

Lando Norris ended up in P4 after a strong season. He thus trumps Charles Leclerc, who tumbles to P5. Last year, the Monegasque was number two on the list. Despite the fact that Charles managed to beat Sainz again this year at the end, his colleagues apparently also realized that LEC continues to make many mistakes and is still occasionally beaten by SAI. It is no coincidence that the Spaniard is sixth right behind Leclerc and therefore rises one spot compared to last year. Fortunately, LEC still has that 812 Comp to console itself with.

The rest of the top 10 is made up by the recovering Alexander Albon, the rookie Oscar Piastri, Alpine newcomer Gasly (new in the top 10) and finally Sergio Perez. So at least Russell has some motivation for everyone next year to ram off the track to erase by.

Furthermore, it is a reasonable list of drivers. We had approximately the same list ourselves. The biggest difference was that we had Hülkenberg (8th) and Russell (10th) in it and Gasly and Perez not. Anyway, we have been corrected on this one by the main actors themselves. Whose deed.

