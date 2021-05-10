The future came suddenly in 2020: while the population was confined by covid-19, their day-to-day tasks had to adapt to the technological environment through the telecommuting, the online education, the telemedicine and the practice of distance sports, in addition to promoting e-commerce and shared document storage in the cloud or on cloud. “The digital transformation has accelerated between six and 10 years,” says Óscar Fuente, director and founder of IEBS Business School.

Today the consolidation of the trends that revolutionized the market last year and that promote the use of technology as a tool to interact with employees and consumers is expected. “They affect organizations of all sizes and all sectors,” says Héctor Ibarra, director of the digital solutions company Fjord, belonging to the Accenture consultancy.

Ibarra is one of those responsible for the analysis Fjord Trends 2021 from Accenture, a document prepared by a network of more than 2,000 professionals in 40 cities around the world, which summarizes the trends that companies will explore this year.

“At Fjord we regularly work with large corporations, but we also have startups and smaller customers ”, adds Ibarra, who will lead the webinar Fjord Trends 2021: the most disruptive trends in business and technology. It will review the opportunities that companies have at this time atypical, in which the health crisis is still present, but a way out is beginning to be seen, thanks to progress in the vaccination. Where are companies looking?

Contact with customers will be more digital

Accenture experts have named this massive move of activities to the digital world whereby homes became offices, schools and gyms. They call it “collective displacement”, a change that is also reflected in the fact that many citizens prefer more spacious homes. This phenomenon has also caused people to now prefer a more interaction digital, much safer than physical contact.

“Companies will need new solutions to offer experiences outside the physical spaces in which, until recently, brands and customers interacted,” the report details. That is why classes and even training sessions and virtual purchases arise. The website of the K11 shopping center and art gallery in Shanghai allows Chinese citizens to browse the catalog of 46 stores of different brands through WeChat (the messaging service of the Asian country that includes free calls, social networks and a system online payment).

Testing products remotely is gaining prominence thanks to the virtual reality and augmented reality. MAC Cosmetics, the makeup multinational, uses this latest technology to get shoppers to experience their items. It does so through an application that turns the screen of the mobile device into a mirror in which the effect of the cosmetic on the customer’s image is shown.

Another example of innovation is medical care who has opted for virtual appointments, through video calls and through text messages or WhatsApp. Telefónica has developed Movistar Salud that allows the patient to be treated through a mobile application or the web. The service, available 24 hours a day, includes the possibility of prescribing analytical and other tests and of issuing private medical prescriptions.

The ingenuity of companies comes to the fore

The innovation It doesn’t depend solely on technology, it is also the result of ingenuity, explain the experts at Accenture. After the outbreak of the pandemic, organizations were faced with the challenge of attracting more customers using their tools. “There are variables that we cannot control, but we can educate organizations to think in the context of users and understand the experience that is provided to them. Now more than ever, companies must pivot before new needs and create products and services that fulfill their brand purpose and become a business of experience ”, they argue.

Nike, the world’s leading sportswear company, has enhanced interaction with customers by offering them the creation of their own shoe models based on basic designs on its website. “Companies and people have adapted to ways of working, producing and offering different services in record time,” says Jordi Damià, professor of Strategy at EADA Business School.

Business in the clouds

The cloud is nothing more than a bunch of interconnected computers located in a fortress called a data center. It stores email information, photos and many other data such as passwords, as well as computer programs. This tool has been essential for the operation of many businesses during the pandemic, since it has allowed information to be shared with several people at the same time.

“Since teleworking began, those companies that were already using the cloud were able to react quickly and move forward in the face of uncertainty,” says Fuente. During this 2021, its use will be essential. Above all, in smaller companies, to host their office automation applications (spreadsheets or word processors) and accounting management, electronic invoicing and their computer security systems, which are mostly offered through the cloud, they explain from the Spanish Confederation of Young Entrepreneurs Associations (Ceaje), made up of 21,000 companies led by entrepreneurs under 41 years of age.

New platforms make their way

The Accenture report reflects that before the health crisis, many brands had moved their advertising to social media and that with the pandemic this trend has gained even more strength. Companies, but also artists and even politicians, have found on these platforms an immediate and close way of transmitting their messages. On Twitch, a social network designed for live broadcasts, there have been meetings with politicians and artists. It has become popular because in it the gamers (video game players) share their games with the audience, which is mostly made up of several million users between the ages of 13 and 34.

Precisely online games have also become spaces for promotion. In the United States, the Democratic Party promoted, in the last presidential elections, the vote for its candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, through the video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, for the Nintendo Switch console. In it, players turn desert islands into communities filled with human-like animals. There, the Democratic Party built one in which the players accessed a lot of information about the now president of the United States.

The need for cybersecurity is strengthened

“Information security is becoming a priority for organizations as they adapt to the new reality,” says Fuente. The migration of all SME processes to digital tools increases the need for greater Informatic security. The consequences of suffering a cyber attack They are particularly severe for this segment, either due to the loss of reputation or the costs involved, comment from the Ceaje. “More than half cannot recover after being victims of a attack”, These experts add. Given this perspective, the services of protection on the Net they will gain ground. The market in Spain is expected to exceed 1,324 million euros in 2021, 8.1% more than in 2020, according to the technology consultancy IDC.

How far will telework go?

“The office It is not dead, but many organizations are now redefining it, ”reflects the Accenture report. “It can be assumed that in the future there will be no one-size-fits-all solution,” the document announces. Organizations study different options for locating their templates. And what is clear is that the office will become, according to the experts who have prepared the report, a common space where colleagues and clients collaborate.

Larger companies, for example, will bet on Models hybrids between face-to-face and teleworking. According to IDC, in the next two years, 60% of large Spanish companies will have adopted a flexible model in a collaborative environment that navigates between the virtual and the physical. In small and medium-sized companies the incidence was low: only 23.8% of Spanish SMEs adopted this form of remote work, according to an analysis by Sage. In addition, 15% expect to continue with this trend once the health crisis ends.

The advancement of e-commerce

Although it had already been gaining followers in recent years, the pandemic has driven the e-commerce. Seven out of 10 Internet users shop online in Spain, according to the Annual eCommerce Study 2020, prepared by IAB Spain, the association of advertising and digital communication in Spain. Which translates into 22.5 million Spaniards between the ages of 16 and 70 who purchase products on-line on a regular basis. “It is the purchase method preferred by consumers and no longer only among the millennials [que tienen entre 24 y 39 años], but for all audiences “, concludes Fuente.