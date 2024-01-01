Top speed

GMA only knows that the top speed is 364 km/h because they had to test that for the ESP calibration. And that was with the shorter sixth gear – the test car we recently drove had the longer one. GMA still doesn't know whether that makes it faster or slower.

Winning and losing rounds

Cosworth's original claim was that the V12 without a flywheel could build up its revs so quickly that it 'gained' 28,400 revolutions per second. In practice this turns out to be 52,000 revolutions per second. And it spits flames when it gets hot.

How much does the GMA T.50 consume?

The friendliest consumption we achieved was on the drive north of Barcelona: 11.3 l/100 km, which equates to almost 650 kilometers on a tank. After that we hardly saw a highway and the average consumption was 14 l/100 km. Any other supercar would have been close to 1 in 5 there. This is what lightweight can also do for you.

How much torque does the drivetrain have?

The reason this V12 is so flexible and always has pulling power: 71 percent of the maximum torque (479 Nm at 8,000 rpm) is already available at just 2,500 rpm.

Why does the GMA T.50 have a fan on the back?

It is mainly there for stability and not for downforce, but it runs up to 7,000 revolutions per minute and still produces up to 200 kilos of downforce at 240 km/h; and 460 kilos at top speed. Applications include Streamline mode, which closes the floor vents, tilts the flaps down 10 degrees and draws air from the engine compartment, delivering the virtual aerodynamic properties of a longtail.

How fast is the GMA T.50?

GMA still has no idea of ​​an acceleration time. If we were them, we'd keep it that way. The F1's 0-to-96 (60 mph) time of 3.2 seconds was groundbreaking, almost space-age-like, 30 years ago. With its rear-wheel drive and manual gearbox, the T.50 will not be that now. We would advise: let some mystique surround it. Focus on the experience, not on the numbers.

Luggage compartments

There is 228 liters of luggage space, plus about 30 liters here and there in the cabin. That may not sound like much, but the spaces are well-formed and usable. Things that need to stay cool are better kept low: the exhausts are at the top, so it gets warmer there.

Gear stick

The only place you will find excess weight. Although 'excess' is debatable. GMA tried three different pokers of varying weight to get the best feel possible. The specimen that was chosen was not the lightest.

Wheels and tires

Not huge and not fat: 19 inches up front, with 235/35 Michelin Pilot Sport 4Ss, and 20-inch ones at the rear wearing 295/30. The brakes are Brembo, type CCM-R, 370 millimeters at the front and 340 millimeters at the rear. The possibility of integrating the fly-off handbrake in the main caliper, but that actually made things heavier.

Gear box

From F1 and motorsport specialist Xtrac. It weighs only 80.5 kilos and has a 184 millimeter thick three-place clutch made of carbon and silicon.