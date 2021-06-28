The Olympic Games do not have football as the protagonist, but all the footballers who attend the tournament dream of returning home with a gold medal. Sixteen teams have qualified, which will form four groups with four teams each. Players must be U23, U24 this year because of the delay, with up to three exceptions.
These are the selections and this is how the groups have been formed:
Group A will be made up of the national teams of Japan, Mexico, South Africa and France.
Japan: Kubo leads the list, he is the player to watch.
Mexico: the tri dreams of repeating the Olympic gold of the 2012 Olympic Games. Great promises, among which Lainez stands out. He has summoned Ochoa.
South Africa: a priori, it will have a testimonial role.
France: the great favorite to get the Olympic gold. A generation of great players led by Camavinga and Thauvin.
Group B will consist of the teams of New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras and Romania.
New Zealand: little known players. His two Olympic adventures ended in the first round.
South Korea: They won the Asian games and you dream of repeating the feat. There is no list yet.
Honduras: they have high hopes of getting through the group stage. Maldonado, Rosales and Jorge Flores stand out.
Romania: good performances in European tournaments, they believe in their chances to get a medal. Ianis Hagi is the leader of his generation.
Group C will be made up of Egypt, Spain, Argentina and Australia.
Egypt: the Egyptians go with everything and have summoned Mohamed Salah.
Spain: they trust their chances of getting the gold. They won the U21 Euro Cup a month ago. They have not announced the list yet.
Argentina: they want to get a medal at all costs. On the list there are names like Alario or Ledesma.
Australia: Cinderella of the group.
Group D will be made up of Brazil, Germany, the Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia.
Brazil: they want to repeat Olympic gold. Rodrygo, Reinier or Diego Carlos star on the list. Dani Alves has also been called up.
Germany: a very good generation of promising youngsters. There is no list yet.
Ivory Coast: they want to get back on the football map.
Saudi Arabia: getting through the round would be a success.
Leave a Reply