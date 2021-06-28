Japan: Kubo leads the list, he is the player to watch.

Mexico: the tri dreams of repeating the Olympic gold of the 2012 Olympic Games. Great promises, among which Lainez stands out. He has summoned Ochoa.

South Africa: a priori, it will have a testimonial role.

France: the great favorite to get the Olympic gold. A generation of great players led by Camavinga and Thauvin.

New Zealand: little known players. His two Olympic adventures ended in the first round.

South Korea: They won the Asian games and you dream of repeating the feat. There is no list yet.

Honduras: they have high hopes of getting through the group stage. Maldonado, Rosales and Jorge Flores stand out.

Romania: good performances in European tournaments, they believe in their chances to get a medal. Ianis Hagi is the leader of his generation.

Egypt: the Egyptians go with everything and have summoned Mohamed Salah.

Spain: they trust their chances of getting the gold. They won the U21 Euro Cup a month ago. They have not announced the list yet.

Argentina: they want to get a medal at all costs. On the list there are names like Alario or Ledesma.

Australia: Cinderella of the group.

Brazil: they want to repeat Olympic gold. Rodrygo, Reinier or Diego Carlos star on the list. Dani Alves has also been called up.

Germany: a very good generation of promising youngsters. There is no list yet.

Ivory Coast: they want to get back on the football map.

Saudi Arabia: getting through the round would be a success.